Sports Prep

Osakis girls tennis improves to 5-2 on the year

The Silverstreaks earned wins over Parkers Prairie and LPGE/USA on Tuesday.

Bria Hoffarth hits a ball for the Osakis Silverstreaks during the 2023 season.
Bria Hoffarth hits a ball for the Osakis Silverstreaks during the 2023 season.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 10:36 AM

OSAKIS - The Osakis girls tennis team added two more wins to its regular season record with victories over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Upsala-Swanville Area and Parkers Prairie on Tuesday.

The wins bump the Silverstreaks up to a 5-2 record on the year.

During the triangular, Osakis played some dominant tennis conceding only two sets over all seven match wins against LGPE/USA, shutting out its opponent 7-0. Osakis also notched a 7-0 win over Parkers Prairie.

The Silverstreaks’ Leah Maddock, Bria Hoffarth and Ava Drevlow tallied wins at singles No. 1, 2, and 4, respectively, against both opponents.

After winning at the No. 3 singles match against LGPE/USA, Bella Weisser swapped over to doubles and earned a win with Madeline Anderson against Parkers Prairie.

Brenna Moen took Weisser’s spot against Parkers Prairie at No. 3 singles and won to complete the singles sweep for Osakis. Moen and partner Jaclyn Dietrich won the No. 2 doubles against LGPE/USA in the first matchup.

Dietrich beat her Parkers Prairie opponent with Lauren Anderson who had paired up with Madeline to earn the No. 1 doubles victory against LGPE/USA in the first matchup.

Rounding out the doubles the No. 3 team against LGPE/USA was Reece Euerle and Lucy Gleuetzke. Maddi Bouldin replaced Gleuetzke for the win over Parkers Prairie.

Osakis has another quad schedule against Delano, Brainerd and Orono on Aug 24, 2023, in Delano at 9 a.m.

Osakis 7 , LPGE/USA 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Kylie Kraska (L/U), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Amanda Berscheit (L/U), 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 - Bella Weisser (O) def. Amy Hernandez (L/U), 6-0, 6-o

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Melissa Botello (L/U), 6-0, 6-0

EXTRA - Maddi Bouldin (O) def. Unreported (L/U), 6-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) def. Elizabeth Bitz/Alexis Becker (L/U), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Jaceline Hernandez (L/U), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Reece Euerle/Lucy Gleuetzke (O) def. Hattie Rohde/Brynlee Ostendorf (L/U), 6-o, 6-0

Osakis 7, Parkers Prairie 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Audrey Ruckhoem (P), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Sophia Pfeffer (P), 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 - Brenna Moen (O) def. Elektra Blumer (P), 6-0

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Cailen Jenson (P), 6-2

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson/Bella Weisser (O) def. Brooke Schilling/Anna Helling (P), 4-6, 6-0, 10-3

No. 2 - Lauren Anderson/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Izzy Longner/Elizabeth Hoarstad (P), 6-4, 6-0

No. 3 - Reece Euerle/Maddi Bouldin (O) def. Abby Koez/Jeanna Krueger (P), 6-1, 6-0

