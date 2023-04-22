Nordic ski: Chinn, Jurchenko take home awards

Each season, the Alexandria nordic skiing team hands out the Cardinal Award to two student-athletes.

This season, Mackenzie Jurchenko and Spenser Chinn took home the award for the girls and boys team respectively.

“We gave out two plaque awards; We copied tennis and gave the "Cardinal Award", which was given to someone who shows all-around great characteristics as a student-athlete and teammate,” Alexandria co-head coach Jeremy Rapp said.

Alexandria's Mackenzie Jurchenko skies during varsity girls skate race at the Central Lakes Conference meet on Feb. 2, 2023, where she placed 10th and was named an all-conference honorable mention. Photo contributed by Sara Englund

Chinn along with Ryker Bosek, Gabe Hoven, Berg Swanson, Emma Hochhalter, Teresa Bitzan, Amelia Lucken, Mattie Scholten, Lauren Huber, and Amanda Bergerson are the seniors that will graduate this spring.

“A big thank you can go out to the great group of parents we have, our skiers, our administrators, Andes Tower Hills, and our awesome selfless coaches Brita Soderholm, Lauren Englund, Terri Goeke, Casey Call and Jackie Stifter,” Rapp said.

