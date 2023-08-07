Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Jaelyn Miller races to second-place finish at USATF National Junior Olympic Championships

Miller competed in the 3000-meter race.

Jaelyn Miller at the 2023 USATF Junior Olympic Championships
Miller competed in the women's 17-18 division for the 3000M at the USATF Junior Olympics on July 29, 2023, in Eugene, Oregon. She took second.
Contributed photo by Julie Miller
By Jake Sutherlin and Sam Stuve
Today at 10:02 AM

Alexandria native Jaelyn Miller ran in the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships this past Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Eugene, OR. Miller, who is entering her senior year at Alexandria High School, raced in the 17-18 women's division and used a 75-second lap, the race's best, to claim second place.

Miller, who just completed her junior year of school and is set to be a senior, has been training most of the summer with her running club in Alexandria, preparing for this year's cross country season. The club has been doing 5000-meter workouts, so Miller felt she had plenty of steam left by the final lap when she made her big move during the race to jump up the standings.

The Alexandria star finished with a time of 10:38.53 and described the race as a "magical" experience. The championships took place at the Hayward Field stadium at the University of Oregon, a "track and field Mecca."

"It's really amazing," Miller said in an interview with DyeStat.com following the race. "I was so excited to come to Hayward Field, and it was definitely worth the trip. We've always gone to nationals for USATF, but this is by far the coolest I've been in. I'm really proud of that last lap. I just went for it. I knew I could make a big move. I just went for, and it turned out good."

At the 2023 MSHSL Class AA State Track and Field meet, Miller took second in the 1600m run. She also took 26th in the MSHSL Nordic Skiing State Meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

20 athletes competed in the race, and Anjali Hocker Singh won the race with a time of 10:03.35.

Miller's 2023 cross country season for the Alexandria Cardinals kicks off Friday, Sept. 1, at an invitational in Brainerd.

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
What To Read Next
Bryce Hanstad
Prep
Golf: Hanstad takes second at MGA Amateur Championship
Jul 21
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Dunmire's on the Lakes was featured by America's Best Restaurants.
Prep
Son of former Alexandria restaurant owner gains national attention for 'Dunmire's on the Lakes' in Brainerd
Jul 18
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Fischer, Isaac, Micah.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Silverstreaks see growth in 2023
Jul 14
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Court News
News
Northstar Christian Academy files answers in 2 civil cases
4d ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Colin McGuire violin.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
29th annual Festival of the Lakes starts Aug. 9
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Jacques Wilson lining up putt-DSC_4628.JPG
Sports
Resorters golf: Jacques Wilson wins his second Men's title
57m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Sunset over Lake Mary
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: Lake Mary sunset
1d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson