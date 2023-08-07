Jaelyn Miller races to second-place finish at USATF National Junior Olympic Championships

Alexandria native Jaelyn Miller ran in the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships this past Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Eugene, OR. Miller, who is entering her senior year at Alexandria High School, raced in the 17-18 women's division and used a 75-second lap, the race's best, to claim second place.

Miller, who just completed her junior year of school and is set to be a senior, has been training most of the summer with her running club in Alexandria, preparing for this year's cross country season. The club has been doing 5000-meter workouts, so Miller felt she had plenty of steam left by the final lap when she made her big move during the race to jump up the standings.

The Alexandria star finished with a time of 10:38.53 and described the race as a "magical" experience. The championships took place at the Hayward Field stadium at the University of Oregon, a "track and field Mecca."

"It's really amazing," Miller said in an interview with DyeStat.com following the race. "I was so excited to come to Hayward Field, and it was definitely worth the trip. We've always gone to nationals for USATF, but this is by far the coolest I've been in. I'm really proud of that last lap. I just went for it. I knew I could make a big move. I just went for, and it turned out good."

At the 2023 MSHSL Class AA State Track and Field meet, Miller took second in the 1600m run. She also took 26th in the MSHSL Nordic Skiing State Meet.

20 athletes competed in the race, and Anjali Hocker Singh won the race with a time of 10:03.35.

Miller's 2023 cross country season for the Alexandria Cardinals kicks off Friday, Sept. 1, at an invitational in Brainerd.