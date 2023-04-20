Gymnastics: Cardinals complete first season in new digs

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Cardinals found some success in the 2023 season, which included breaking ground at their new facility at Discovery Middle School.

The Cardinals ended the season by sending some student-athletes to the state meet.

At the state meet in February, senior Izzy Kent placed 28th on the bars with a score of 8.9000, while junior Sara Eddy 43rd on the vault with a score of 9.0125.

Eddy also made the All-Central Lakes Conference team, as did Kent, Addison Twa (all-around), and Dylan Witt (vault and floor).

Eddy was an All-CLC honorable mention in the floor and Addison Fettig was on the vault.

Dylan Witt was an Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association honorable mention in the vault and floor, while Fettig was on the vault, and Eddy was on the vault and beam. Jamie Aldis earned honorable mention status on the vault and Kent and Twa did so on the bars.

Team MVPs include Witt (Varsity vault), Kent (Varsity bars), Savannah Auran (Varsity beam), and Eddy (Varsity floor). Auran won the team’s hardest worker award.

JV MVPs include McKenzie Huwe (vault), Hailey Brittin (bars), Mia Haugen (beam), and Kate Boyden (floor).

Haugen won the program’s Most Improved award.

Kent, Witt, and Hannah Skillings are the captains for the 2022-23 season, and Witt, Twa and Fettig will be captains for the 2023-24 season.

Alexandria Letter winners -

Jamie Aldis, Addison Gulbranson, Addison Fettig, Chloe Steele, Addison Twa, Dylan Witt, Sara Eddy, Izzy Kent; 1st time: Savannah Auran, Kiera Christensen, Hannah Skillings

