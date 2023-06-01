Golf roundup: WCA's Mitch Dewey, Minnewaska's Riley Larson make state; Three Laker girls make state

The Section 3AA meet concluded on Wednesday and West Central Area’s Mitch Dewey and Minnewaska’s Riley Larson have qualified for the 2023 MSHSL Class AA State meet.

Dewey shot 3-over par (75) on Wednesday to finish tied for sixth (152).

"It was a really exciting day to see Mitch advance and it was a fun awards ceremony," WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "Mitch is so deserving for all the time he puts into the game. He just about got a hole-in-one on the first hole for a tap-in birdie. He stayed pretty steady throughout the day with mostly pars along with one double bogey, five bogeys, two more birdies, and he had an eagle on hole number 16, a par 5. That kind of helped seal it for him."

Charlie Hanson of Morris won the individual title with a score of 144, while Owen Sudenga (Luverne) finished second (148), Luke Ehlers (Marshall) finished third at 149, New London-Spicer’s Nixon Harrier tied-for-third and Blake Koth finished fifth.

Dewey tied for sixth with Larson. Larson posted two rounds of 76 to qualify for the state meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riley Larson watches his tee shot during his 4-3 win over Blake Stedronsky in the quarterfinals of the Men's Regular first-flight action on Aug. 4, 2022 during the Resorters. Larson has qualified for the 2023 Class AA State Meet. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

New London-Spicer won the meet with a total of 623, while Minnewaska placed fourth.

WCA freshman Marshall Dewey also competed at the meet and placed 23rd (165).

"Marshall also had a fabulous year,” Hunter said. “He didn't get a lot of good breaks, but he is eager to see what the next three years bring for him as he is also a very dedicated player."

For Minnewaska, Thatcher Sherlin tied for 12th (159), Zach Gugisberg tied for 23rd (163), Blake Nelson placed 32nd (172), Kody Ward placed 42nd (188) and Garrett Jungclaus placed 44th (204).

SECTION 3AA BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. New London-Spicer, 623; 2. Luverne, 628; 3. Marshall, 634; 4. Minnewaska, 648; 5. Windom, 666

Minnewaska girls take second in Section 3AA

Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer looks on after hitting a ball out of the rough on hole No. 18 at Ridges at Sand Creek during the Class AA golf championships on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Jordan. DeBoer is headed back to the state meet in 2023 as a sophomore. Joe Brown / Forum News Service

The Minnewaska Lakers girls golf team completed round two of the Section 3AA meet on Wednesday and have three heading to the state tournament.

Freshman Ava Kollman placed fifth with a total of 164, while sophomore Arivia DeBoer had a total of 165 and placed sixth. 8th-grader Annika DeBoer is also headed to state after placing eighth.

Redwood Valley’s Julian Brown won the section title with a total of 164.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska finished second with a total of 709, while Redwood Valley won the meet with a total of 679.

Lexi Barsness placed 27th (198), Anna Kollman tied for 32nd (205) and Lillie Ogdahl tied for 39th (216).

WCA senior Lexi Hunter tied for 13th with a total of 183 (91, 92).

WCA's Marshall Dewey (left), Mitch Dewey (center) and Lexi Hunter (right) take a photo at the Section 3AA meet on May 31, 2023. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

"Lexi had a really good day other than her first two holes and her 14th hole,” Kraig Hunter said. “She really had a good varsity career since her 8th-grade year, being a 3-year all-conference player in both conferences and medaling numerous times. She was in the top portion of the section in Class AA this year. We are all very proud of her."

The Class AA State Tournament runs from June 13-14, 2023, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. The girls begin at 7 a.m. each day, and the boys begin at Noon.

SECTION 3AA GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Redwood Valley, 679; 2. Minnewaska, 709; T3. Worthington, 726; T3. Fairmont, 726; 5. Marshall, 733

