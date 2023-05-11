Golf roundup: WCA boys win two 9-hole meets on Wednesday; Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer wins twice

The West Central Area boys golf team were winners twice on Wednesday, as the team won a 9-hole meet at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood and another 9-hole meet in Benson.

The Knights won the 9-hole meet in Benson with a stroke total of 170, beating out Minnewaska by one stroke.

Sam Hanson sinked an 8-foot putt to seal the win for the Knights in Glenwood. Hanson tied for sixth with a 42, while Mitch Dewey placed third with a 39.

Peyton Hanson had a total of 43, and Marshall Dewey had a 46.

"What an exciting tournament", WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "We talk before each meet, about the importance of every stroke, and when it is that close, it shows. With all the groups done but one, WCA sophomore Sam Hanson drained an 8-foot putt to give us the 1-stroke win."

Cole Anderson and Cam Anderson posted 47’s, while Brett Amundson posted a 54.

Morris’ Charlie Hanson and Minnewaska’s tied for first with a 37. Minnewaska’s Thatcher Sherlin placed fifth (41).

Minnewaska’s Blake Nelson posted a 46, Zach Gugisberg posted a 47, Garrett Jungclaus posted a 49, Kody Ward posted a 51, Jackson Ziesmer posted a 52, Lane Curry posted a 54 and Ethan Peterson posted a 54.

WCA won the boys meet in Benson by one stroke over Morris. WCA had 159 strokes in the win.

“Once again, a lot of guys contributed in a 1-stroke win,” Hunter said. “Mitch Dewey made a 6-foot par save on the 8th hole, Marshall Dewey got up and down for par from over the green on the last hole, Cam Anderson had his season-best round with a 41, and Sam Hanson had a good day as we used his score at both meets. It shows the depth of our team as two of our top golfers, Brett Amundson and Marshall Dewey, didn't have their best rounds in the first meet, but Peyton and Sam Hanson picked them up. And then Cam came through in the second meet. Cole Anderson continues to improve as well, shooting 44 and 47. Lastly, we have to give some props to Mitch. He is steady and consistent and is a big reason we are shooting low team scores."

Mitch Dewey took fourth (38) individually, while Marshall Dewey (39) tied for fifth. WCA’s Sam Hanson and Cam Anderson (41).

Peyton Hanson posted a 43, while Cole Anderson posted a 44.

For Minnewaska, Larson took third, while Zach Gugisberg (40) and Blake Nelson tied for eighth (41).

Sherlin posted a 42, while Garrett Jungclaus posted a 48, and Kody Ward and Chase Wacker posted 50’s.

Morris’ Charlie Hanson won this meet with a 31.

Minnewaska placed third as a team in Benson.

MINNEWASKA MEET TEAM SCORES - 1. WCA 170, 2. Minnewaska 171, 3. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 180, 4. Benson 184, 5. Montevideo 188, 6. Melrose 189, 7. BOLD 198, 8. Sauk Centre 204

BENSON MEET TEAM SCORES - 1. WCA 159, 2. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta 160, 3. Minnewaska 160, 4. Melrose 166, 5. Benson 179, 6. Montevideo 181, 7. BOLD 184, 8. Sauk Centre 184

Arivia DeBoer earns two wins to help Minnewaska win

Minnewaska’s Arivia DeBoer won both girls 9-hole meets in Benson and Glenwood to help Minnewaska earn two team wins.

DeBoer won the Benson meet with a total of 38 and the meet in Glenwood with a 40.

Annika DeBoer finished second in the Minnewaska meet with a 42, and tied for second with Ava Kollman with a 41.

Kollman also tied for fourth at the Minnewaska meet with a 44.

Rounding out the scores for the Minnewaska meet, Lillie Ogdahl placed 12th (52), while Kyra Nelson and Anna Kollman tied for 17th (55).

Rounding out the score for Minnewaska at the Benson meet, Lexi Barsness tied for eighth (47), Lillie Ogdahl placed 10th (49), Kyra Nelson tied for 18th (56), and Anna Kollman tied for 20th (57).

Minnewaska won both team titles.

WCA’s Lexi Hunter posted a 42 (with six pars) in Benson to finish fourth and posted a 48 in Glenwood to take eighth.

MINNEWASKA MEET TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 169; 2. BOLD, 192; 3. Melrose, 208; 4, Benson, 239; 5. Sauk Centre, 247; 6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, 261

BENSON MEET TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 167; 2. BOLD, 186; 3. Melrose, 207; 4. Sauk Centre, 227; 5. Benson, 229; 6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, 242

Alexandria Community Christian School places second at Quad County Meet

Alexandria Community Christian School's Ashley Larson (left) and Ayla Larson (right) take a photo with their medals after earning top-three finishes at the Quad County Meet on May 8, 2023.<br/> Contributed photo by Jaci Loween

The Alexandria Community Christian School (formerly New Testament Christian School) had some top-end finishes in the Quad County Conference Meet on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Legacy Course at Cragun's Resort in Brainerd.

These top-end finishes gave the team a second-place finish (337).

ACCS senior Ashley Larson placed second individually with a 99 (season-best) and sophomore Ayla Larson placed third with a 100 (season-best).

8th-grader Tierra Ebnet rounded out the scoring with a 137.

Alexandria Community Christian School's Tierra Ebnet (left), Ayla Larson (center), and Ashley Larson (right) take a group photo at the Quad Conference County Meet on May 8, 2023, after placing second out of five as a team. Contributed photo by Jaci Loween<br/>

Otter Tail Central’s Sophie Hillman won the individual with a total of 89 and helped the team earn the team title (295).

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville placed fourth as a team (364).

Freshman Kolby Bitzan placed seventh (105), sophomore Veronica Johnson placed eighth (120), freshman Liliana Topel placed 13th (139)

QUAD COUNTY MEET TEAM SCORES - 1. Otter Tail Central, 295; 2. Alexandria Community Christian School, 337; 3. Pillager, 354; 4. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 364; 5. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 423

