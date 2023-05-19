Golf roundup: WCA boys win at Thumper Pond

The West Central Area boys golf team earned a dominant victory on Thursday at Thumper Pond Golf Course in Ottertail, winning by 30 strokes over Otter Tail Central.

The Knights posted a score of 327.

"It's a big positive that we've been shooting some pretty well-rounded scores as a team heading into post-season", WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "Mitch and Marshall Dewey are consistently at the top of the leaderboards and our two veteran seniors Brett Amundson and Peyton Hanson are doing what seniors should do. They are playing consistent golf. Brett showed a lot of grit. Had a bit of bad luck at the start with a triple bogey and a double bogey putting him towards the bottom of the leaderboard and he fought his way all the way back up to seventh. The real bright spot was junior Cam Anderson who has been playing better and better as the year goes on. He was tied for the lead of the whole tournament after nine holes and won his first-ever medal taking fourth place."

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 8th-grader Traeton Nelson won the individual title with a round of 79 (7-over par).

Marshall and Mitch Dewey tied for second with rounds of 80, while Cam Anderson placed fourth with a round of 82.

Amundson and Peyton Hanson tied for seventh with rounds of 85, while Sam Hanson and Cole Anderson tied for 19th with rounds of 94.

Also playing for A-B-E, Dezmond White tied for 16th with a round of 93, Justin Brandsted tied for 33rd and Jaxon Schmitz placed 45th with a round of 129.

For Alexandria Community Christain School, AJ Cottington placed 41st with a round of 115.

TEAM SCORES - 1. West Central Area, 327; 2. Otter Tail Central, 357; 3. Pillager, 365; 4. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 371; 5. Underwood, 384; 6. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 408; 7. Rothsay, 427; 8. LPGE-Browerville, 444

Royals take third in girls Quad County meet

ACCS' Ayla Larson lining up her putt on the 18th green at Thumper Pond golf course in Ottertail on May 18, 2023. Contributed photo by Jaci Loween

The ACCS girls took third in the girls meet at Thumper Pond and were anchored by a fifth-place finish by Ayla Larson, who had a round of 94.

Finishing just ahead of was WCA’s Lexi Hunter who placed fourth with a round of 93.

Ashley Larson placed seventh with a round of 99, while Tierra Ebnet placed 17th with a round of 127.

For A-B-E, Veronica Johnson tied for 12th (116) and Liliana Topel placed 21st (135).

TEAM SCORES - 1. Border West, 285; 2. Otter Tail Central, 296; 3. Alexandria Community Christian, 320; 4. Pillager, 350; 5. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 384