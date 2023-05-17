Golf roundup: Gugisberg and Larson's tie for first leads Minnewaska boys to WCC title

The West Central Conference boys team title came down to the final meet of the season in Morris on Tuesday, and with first-place finishes by Riley Larson and Zach Gugisberg, the Minnewaska Lakers won the meet with a total of 151 strokes in a 9-hole meet.

The Lakers were led by Riley Larson and Zach Gugisberg, who tied for first with a 34 (2-under par). Larson had an eagle and two birdies, while Gugisberg had four birdies.

Blake Nelson cracked the top 10 with a tied for eighth (41), while Thatcher Sherlin tied for 15th (42), Kody Wady tied for 26th (46), Chase Wacker tied for 47th (55) and Garrett Jungclaus placed 50th (58).

West Central Area placed second with 156 strokes.

“We shot our second lowest 9-hole score of the year on a course we've never played that has some tough golf holes,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. "I was proud of the way our guys played. Minnewaska had two players both shoot 2-under 34's. That is tough to beat. I've always said in any sport ‘play hard, play smart, play together, and if you do those things and still get beat, you have to shake their hand and tip your hat to them.' Our kids battled hard, they played smart golf, and I'm proud of the close team bond they have. They're a bunch of really good kids. Congratulations to Minnewaska. Those were some impressive rounds."

WCA was led by a tied-for-third-place finish by Mitch Dewey (37), a tied-for-fifth-place finish by Marshall Dewey (38), a seventh-place finish by Peyton Hanson (40), and a tied-for-eighth-place finish by Sam Hanson.

Cam Anderson and Brett Amundson tied for 19th (43), and Cole Anderson tied for 33rd (48).

The All-WCC team was announced at the meet on Tuesday, and both WCA and Minnewaska have four representatives.

Marshall and Mitch Dewey for WCA, along with Peyton and Sam Hanson for WCA made it, while Larson, Gugisberg, Sherlin and Nelson made it for Minnewaska.

Charlie Hanson of Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta won the conference MVP with a scoring average of 34.83.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 151; 2. WCA, 156; 3. MACA, 165; 4. Benson; 172, 5. Montevideo, 173; 6. Sauk Centre, 188, 7. Melrose, 189; 8. BOLD, 201

WCA’s Lexi Hunter takes third at Quad County meet

WCA’s Lexi Hunter shot a round of 86 on Tuesday in a meet at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course on Tuesday and helped the team place third (top three scores from a team count towards team score).

Joelle Toso had a round of 110, while Mya Foslien had a round of 114, both of which were career bests. Emma Kaiser had a round of 128.

Otter Tail Central’s Sophie Hillman won the meet with a round of 82.

OTC won the team meet with a score of 380, while WCA placed third with a 438 total.

Joelle Toso 110, Mya Foslien 114, and Emma Kaiser 128. Hunter and Toso both posted their career-best rounds.

Alexandria Community Christian School also competed in the girls quad county meet and was led by a tied-for-fifth-place finish by Ashley Larson (93).

Ayla Larson took ninth with a round of 99, while Tierra Ebnet had a round of 140.

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Kolby Bitzan placed 12th (107), while Veronica Johnson placed 15th (111), and Liliana Topel tied for 19th (119).

At the boys quad county meet, ABE took eighth.

Traeton Nelson placed 14th (84), Dezmond White tied for 15th (85), Justin Brandsted tied for 30th (100), and Jaxon Schmitz placed 44th (158).

For ACCS, AJ Cottington tied for 33rd (102).

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Otter Tail Central, 380; 2. Border West, 385; 3. WCA, 438; 4. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 501; 5. Pillager, 540

BOYS TEAM SCORES- 1. Otter Tail Central, 315; 2. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 324; 3. Border West, 331; 4. Pillager, 344; 5. Underwood, 352; 6. Rothsay, 386; LPGE-Browerville, 417; 8. ABE, 427