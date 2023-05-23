Golf roundup: Big second day lifts Alexandria girls to conference title; WCA boys win Quad County title

The Alexandria girls golf team held a six-stroke lead over Brainerd heading into day two of the Central Lakes Conference Championship meet with a total of 326.

And on day two of the tournament in St. Cloud, the Cardinals shined with a total of 312 on Monday to finish the championship with a meet score of 638, winning the conference title by 20 strokes over Brainerd.

“Winning the conference championship is always one of our goals,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “While we have been quite successful in years past, the title is never a given. Each year is a new year, and I am really impressed with how our players have stepped up and handled new and bigger roles on the team. We have the luxury of putting six girls on the course that have the ability to post a score, which counts toward our team score. We had five that posted a top-10 score in round two. Sounds like a broken record, but I love the depth of our team.”

Senior Hannah Boraas placed second overall in the tournament with a total of 147 (3-over par). Boraas posted a round of 71 (1-under par) on day two. She had six birdies and eight pars in her round. She hit 10-out of-14 fairways and 16-out of-18 greens in regulation.

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson won the meet with a total of 143.

Freshman Ellie Sticha placed fifth overall with a total of 161, while senior Aisling O’Connor finished just behind her with a total of 165. O’Connor had one par and 10 birdies on day two and had a round of 79, while Sticha posted an 82 despite five penalty shots and finished with 10 pars.

Junior Grace Herzog posted a day two round of 80 with a birdie and 11 pars to finish tied for seventh (168).

Sophomore Rachel Bowen posted a day two round of 86 and finished tied for 11th overall (171). She had one birdie and six pars.

Freshman Cadence Simon played on day two of the tournament and posted a round of 82. She had one birdie and eight pars in her round.

The top 14 finishers in scoring average from the eight conference meets make the all-conference team, while the golfers 15-20 are all-conference honorable mentions.

Boraas finished atop the all-conference team with an average of 71.25, while O’Connor tied for fourth (78.75), Sticha placed sixth (81.75), Bowen placed ninth (83.50), Herzog placed 10th (84.00).

Simon is an-all conference honorable mention as she placed 15th (89.00).

Alexandria is now set for the Section 8AAA meet on June 1-2, 2023, at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

“Our preparation for the next week and a half will be focused on ball striking and our short games. We will get in a practice round at Headwaters Golf Club and play a few holes in practice. Detroit Lakes and Brainerd will give us a run for the Section 8AAA title. We will prepare well and enter the tournament with confidence. We can't control what our opponents post for scores. We will do our best and post the best scores that we can.”

CLC CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 638; 2. Brainerd, 658; 3. Sartell, 702; 4. Fergus Falls, 715; 5. Willmar, 754; T6. St. Cloud Crush, 788; T6. Rocori, 788; 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 821

WCA boys’ school record-breaking score leads to third straight conference title

The West Central Area boys golf team take a team photo after winning the Quad County Conference meet on May 22, 2023. From left-to-right: Cole Anderson, Marshall Dewey, Cam Anderson, Mitch Dewey, Peyton Hanson, Sam Hanson, Brett Amundson<br/> Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

The West Central Area boys golf team posted a school record-breaking score of 304 at Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course on Monday. This gave them their third-straight Quad Conference County Title.

“It was a great team effort,” WCA head coach Kraigh Hunter said. “We had real balanced scores. It is great to see these guys win the conference championship and break the school record. They go above and beyond in their practice and dedication. They are very deserving."

Sam Hanson led the way for the Knights with a second-place finish (75). He and Ottertail Central’s Logan Kostecky tied for first at 75 (5-over par).

Kostecky and Hanson played a 6-hole playoff to determine the winner of the conference tournament, which Kostecky won.

“We are so proud of Sam, he is one of the grittiest athletes I know,” WCA head coach Kraigh Hunter said. “He never gives up. He made some gritty up and downs to keep the playoff going for six holes.”

Joining Hanson in the top seven was Marshall Dewey in third (76), Brett Amundson in fourth (76), Mitch Dewey in fifth (77) and Peyton Hanson in seventh.

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Traeton Nelson tied for 18th (85).

He represented A-B-E on the all-conference team, while Amundson, Dewey, Sam and Peyton Hanson made the all-conference team.

QUAD COUNTY BOYS MEET

TEAM SCORES - 1. West Central Area, 304; 2. Pillager, 329; 3. Ottertail Central, 336; 4. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 342; 5. Border West, 344; 6. LPGE-Browerville, 408; 7. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 417; 8. Rothsay, 420

Alexandria Community Christian School gets first all-conference golfers; WCA’s Lexi Hunter takes second

Alexandria Christian Community School's Ashley and Ayla Larson hold up their All-Quad County Conference honors on May 22, 2023. Contributed photo by Jaci Loween

Ashley and Ayla Larson became the first girls from the Alexandria Community Christian School to earn all-conference honors.

“As a second-year program, we experienced tremendous growth in earning a fifth-place team finish in the conference,” ACCS head coach Jaci Loween said.

At Monday’s Quad County girls meet, Ashley Larson earned medalist honors with a sixth-place finish (93). She placed sixth after winning a playoff over Janie Ihotak (Ottertail Central) and Kimberly Keefe (Pillager).

On the first playoff hole, Ashley’s approach shot the pin, and she made a 10-foot putt for par. She put her ball eight feet from the hole in the second playoff hole and made par to win the playoff.

Ayla Larson placed 10th overall with a round of 98 to earn all-conference honors.

WCA’s Lexi Hunter placed tied for second overall at the meet, with a round of 84. Border West’s Paige Beyer won the meet with a round of 80.

WCA's Lexi Hunter holds up an award after placing second at the Quad County Conference meet on May 22, 2023. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

Ottertail Central won the team meet with a score of 264, while WCA placed third at 304 and ACCS placed fifth with a team score of 327.

Kolby Bitzan had the best finish for Ashby-Brandon-Evansville as she tied for 14th with a round of 110.

QUAD COUNTY GIRLS MEET -

TEAM SCORES - 1. Ottertail Central, 264; 2. Border West, 284; 3. West Central Area, 304; 4. Pillager, 316; 5. Alexandria Community Christian School, 327; 6. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 344; 7. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 356