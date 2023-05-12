Golf roundup: Alexandria posts season best ahead of Friday's pre-section meet

Ahead of Friday morning’s pre-section meet in Park Rapids, the Alexandria girls golf team had its best outing of the season so far in a Thursday meet in Fergus Falls.

Alexandria scored a season-low 311 strokes and won a five-team conference meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

“I was very pleased with our team score,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “While the girls were pleased with our team score, some of them were a little frustrated individually. I believe that is a result of recognizing that there is still room for improvement. While we got in a little short game practice this week, we will have opportunities for more work on that part of our games next week. I continue to be pleased with the team's depth. All of the players in the lineup are playing well enough to post a score, which contributes to our team score.”

Hannah Boraas was the only player in the field to score under par as she posted a round of 1-under par (71) with three birdies and 13 pars.

“She was pleased with the way she hit her driver, but looks to dial in some of her wedges,” Zupfer said. “She managed to hit 9 out of 14 fairways and 12 out of 18 greens in regulation.”

Senior Aisling O’Connor and freshman Ellie Sticha also cracked the top six.

O’Connor posted two birdies and 10 pars to finish fourth (76), while Sticha

Sticha’s round on Thursday was her personal best, and O’Connor tied her personal best and posted her season best.

“Aisling shot even par 35 on the back nine, and she proved that putting the ball in play and having a solid short game can produce a good score,” Zupfer said. “She hit 6 out of 14 fairways and 12 out of 18 greens in regulation. Ellie was very happy to have an improved ball-striking round. She hit 12 out of 14 fairways and 11 out of 18 greens in regulation. She was very pleased with her lag putting, which led to many tap-in pars.”

All Alexandria golfers placed in the top 13 as sophomore Rachel Bowen placed 10th (84), junior Grace Herzog tied for 11th (85), and freshman Cadence Simon earned 13th (86).

Bowen posted 10 pars in her round.

“Rachel salvaged a good round, despite one very tough hole (the 10th hole),” Zupfer said. “I was really proud and impressed by how well she responded. After that hole, she played the next 9 holes of her round in 2-over par. She hit 8 out of 14 fairways and 9 out of 18 greens in regulation. She was pleased with good iron play.”

Herzog had seven pars in her round.

“Grace had a good ball-striking day hitting 10 out of 14 fairways, and 8 out of 18 greens in regulation,” Zupfer said. “The driver was one of the best clubs in her bag. She was definitely frustrated with her number of putts. With an improved short game, she knows this score could be even lower.”

Simon posted a round of 86 with one birdie and seven pars. Her score from Thursday is her personal best.

“Cadence really had a fine front nine shooting 40 on the par 37,” Zupfer said. “She was pleased with her ball-striking, especially her driver and fairway woods. She is still learning the distances she hits some of her clubs. It was a nice week for her posting 2 scores in the 80's.”

TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 311; 2. Brainerd, 321; 3. Fergus Falls, 342; 4. Sartell, 355; 5. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 442

Osakis wins in Kimball, Minnewaska’s Zach Gugisberg wins individual title

Osakis' Drew Imdieke chips a shot from left of the No. 9 green near the hole at the Osakis Country Club on May 23, 2022. Imdieke finished tied for first with a round of 38. Imdieke placed second at a meet in Kimball on May 11, 2023, and helped Osakis earn a win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

With three top-seven finishes, the Osakis boys golf team earned a team victory at the Ken Helling Tournament in Kimball on Thursday.

Osakis posted a team score of 328 and won by seven strokes over Minnewaska.

Drew Imdieke placed second overall with a score of 74 (2-over par). He posted two birdies and 13 pars in his round.

Tyler Baumgartner posted a score of 79 to finish fifth. He had one birdie and nine pars in his round.

Chase Triebenbach tied for seventh with a round of 81 after posting four birdies and five pars.

Rounding out the scores for Osakis, Gaven Cimbura posted a 94 and tied for 30th, Ian Adolphsen tied for 43rd with a round of 101 and Eddie Schmidtbauer placed 44th with a round of 105.

Cimbura had one birdie and four pars, while Adolphsen and Schmidtbauer had one par.

Minnewaska’s Zach Gugisberg won the individual title with a round of even-par 72. He carded two birdies and 14 pars.

Riley Larson cracked the top 10 as well, placing ninth with a round of 82. Larson had one birdie and 10 pars on Thursday.

Blake Nelson tied for 17th (90), while Kody Ward and Thatcher Sherlin tied for 22nd (91). Nelson had eight pars, while Ward had six and Sherlin had four.

Garrett Jungclaus placed 46th (103) and had four pars.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Osakis, 328; 2. Minnewaska, 335; T3. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 346; T3. Paynesville Area, 346; 5. Big Lake, 356; 6. Zimmerman, 357; 7. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 360; 8. Kimball, 363; 9. Royalton, 397

Alexandria Community Christian School earns another runner-up finish

Alexandria Community Christian School's Tierra Ebnet (left), Ayla Larson (center), and Ashley Larson (right) take a group photo at a Quad County Conference meet on May 11, 2023, in Long Prairie. The team placed second at the meet. Contributed photo by Jaci Loween

Alexandria Community Christian School (formerly New Testament Christian School) earned another runner-up finish in a Quad County meet, this time on Thursday in Long Prairie.

The Royals tied for second with Pillager with 332 strokes.

Otter Tail Central won the meet with a stroke total of 313.

ACCS sophomore Ayla Larson placed third at the meet (101) and recorded one par, while Ashley Larson tied for fifth (103) and also had one par.

8th-grader Tierra Ebnet placed 13th with a total of 127.

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville placed fourth at the meet. Freshman Kolby Bitzan placed 10th (119) and had one par.

Sophomore Veronica Johnson placed 12th (122), and freshman Liliana Topel placed 16th (153). Johnson had two pars in her round.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Otter Tail Central, 313; T2. Alexandria Community Christian School, 332; T2. Pillager, 332; 4. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 394; 5. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 468

