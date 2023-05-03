Golf roundup: Alexandria girls shine in Brainerd; Minnewaska teams earn wins

The Alexandria girls golf team built on a dominant Monday win in Willmar with a dominant win at Pine Beach East in Brainerd on Tuesday.

Alexandria posted a season-low 319 strokes and won the meet by 38 strokes.

“I was very pleased with our play,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “Even after dealing with some very questionable hole locations, our players responded late in their rounds and posted nice scores on the back nine. We still have some work to do with our shots from 20-50 yards out. It is important to place these on the greens and give ourselves a chance. We can also improve our par 3 scoring.”

Senior Hannah Boraas posted her season-best score of 2-under par (70) to win the individual title.

“Hannah had an amazing round today, which included six birdies,” Zupfer said. “She hit 14/18 greens in regulation and 9/12 fairways. Hard to find much fault in this round, but she was disappointed with a few 3-putt greens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finishing just behind here is sophomore Rachel Bowen, who placed second (79), and senior Aisling O’Connor (81), who placed third.

Junior Grace Herzog and Ellie Sticha tied for ninth (89).

Rachel really played well also, breaking 80 for the first time this season,” Zupfer said. Each time she had a tough hole, she responded well and put together a fine stretch of holes. Her round included three birdies, with 8/18 greens in regulation and 7/12 fairways. She carded 1 birdie and was pleased with her score on the back nine. Her play on the par 3's really helped her round. Ellie bounced back from a discouraging round yesterday and played much better. Her ball-striking was improved, which led to two birdies. Grace did not have her best ball-striking round, but managed to hold things together and post a sub-90 round. A few big numbers and a few too many 3-putts prevented her from posting a season best score. She did hit 9/12 fairways and 8/18 greens in regulation."

Sophomore Haley Srock placed 16th with a score of 97.

“She found 6/12 fairways and 8/18 greens in regulation,” Zupfer said. “She has consistently scored in the mid-90's and is close to lowering that number.”

Alexandria plays at Geneva Golf Club at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 319; 2. Brainerd, 357; 3. Sartell, 361; 4. Willmar, 387; 5. St. Cloud Crush, 425; 6. Rocori, 445; 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 457

Minnewaska racks up wins, WCA teams complete busy Tuesday

Minnewaska's Ava Kollman hits a tee shot down a fairway at Alexandria Golf Club during a meet on April 26, 2023. Kollman earned a pair of wins on May 2, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Minnewaska’s Ava Kollman earned a pair of wins on Tuesday as she won a 9-hole meet in Melrose (38, 2-over par) and in Sauk Centre (42, 6-over par).

ADVERTISEMENT

Annika DeBoer tied for second in Sauk Centre (44) and in Melrose (40). Lexi Barsness placed fifth in Sauk Centre (47) and tied for third in Melrose (43). Arivia DeBoer placed fourth in Sauk Centre (47) and fifth in Melrose (44).

On the boys side, Minnewaska’s Riley Larson won the Melrose meet (37), while Zach Gugisberg placed fourth and Blake Nelson tied for fifth. Larson placed second in Sauk Centre (37) behind Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson (31). Nelson tied for fourth (42).

Also building on success in Monday meets, the West Central Area golf teams had success on Tuesday.

For the West Central Area girls golf team, Lexi Hunter continued her stellar week with two top-10 finishes.

She finished 10th in Sauk Centre and tied for third in Melrose (43).

In Melrose for the WCA boys, Peyton Hanson finished third (40), Mitch Dewey placed fifth (42), while Marshall Dewey placed seventh, Cole Anderson, earned 10th, and Brett Amundson placed 12th.

"We are very happy we've been consistently placing five WCA golfers in the top 10 or 12 places,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said.

In Sauk Centre, Marshall Dewey placed third with a 37.

ADVERTISEMENT

MELROSE GIRLS MEET SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 165; 2. BOLD, 196; 3. Melrose Area, 214; 4. Benson, 218; 5. Sauk Centre, 241; 6. MACA, 245

MELROSE BOYS MEET SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 165; 2. West Central Area, 169; 3. MACA, 175; 4. Melrose Area, 187; 5. Benson, 190; 6. Sauk Centre, 201; T7. Montevideo, 205; T7. BOLD, 205

SAUK CENTRE GIRLS MEET SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 181; 2. BOLD, 196; 3. Melrose Area, 235; 4. Benson, 241; 5. Sauk Centre, 248; 6. MACA, 261

SAUK CENTRE BOYS MEET SCORES - T1. MACA, 165; T1. Minnewaska, 165; 3. West Central Area, 169; 4. Melrose Area, 174; 5. Montevideo, 181; 6. Sauk Centre, 194; 7. BOLD, 195; 8. Benson, 197