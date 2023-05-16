Golf roundup: Alexandria girls lead the pack after Day 1 of CLC Championship; Osakis boys win in Sauk Centre

The Alexandria girls golf team has put itself in a good position in the Central Lakes Conference Championship as it leads by six strokes over Brainerd after a solid round on Monday in Cold Spring.

Alexandria has a stroke total of 326 currently.

“Some of the players really had to grind, meaning they had to accept some bogeys and work hard to save some pars,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “I think many of our 3-putt greens came early in the round, and we did a better job with the speed of some of the putts later in the round. While some of the players were a little disappointed with their scores, our team score was 12 shots better than the first day of the Section 8AAA tournament on this course last spring.”

Day two of the CLC championship is next Monday, May 22, 2023, in St. Cloud.

Hannah Boraas is in second on the individual leaderboard with a score of 76. She had five birdies in her round.

“Hannah had a decent ball-striking round, especially with the driver, “Zupfer said. “She is still looking to dial in some of her wedges a little closer to some of the pins. She hit 10/14 fairways and 13/18 greens in regulation.”

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson is in the lead individually after a round of 71 (1-under par).

Alexandria has a string of golfers in fifth, sixth, and seventh.

Ellie Sticha is fifth currently with a round of 79 (one birdie and 10 pars), while Rachel Bowen is sixth with a round of 85 (one birdie and five pars), while Aisling O’Connor is tied for seventh with a score of 86 (six pars).

“Ellie only had 28 putts in her round,” Zupfer said. “This may be a season low, which at Rich Spring is a nice accomplishment. She hit 7/14 fairways and only 6/18 greens in regulation. Her short game was very solid. Rachel was pleased with how she hit her hybrids. Unfortunately, she did not have much success with her driver. Aisling really struggled with her ball-striking. I give her credit for grinding for all 18 holes. She had just one 3-putt green, which was a plus. She had to rely on a good short game and hit quite a few recovery shots.”

Grace Herzog stands in 10th after a round of 88 (seven pars), and Haley Srock is tied for 18th currently after a round of 96 (four pars).

“Grace was a bit inconsistent throughout her round,” Zupfer said. “Her ball striking was a little off at times, but she also hit a number of quality shots. She managed to hit 5/14 fairways and 5/18 greens in regulation. She did have three 3-putt greens, which she was upset about. Haley had a nice score on her front nine, where she had seven fewer putts than her back nine. She was somewhat frustrated with her ball-striking but recognized the high number of putts on her back nine was the biggest issue for her.”

Alexandria's next meet is Friday in Sartell, at 3 p.m.

CLC CHAMPIONSHIP DAY 1 -

TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 326; 2. Brainerd, 332; T3. Fergus Falls, 371; T3. Sartell, 371; 5. Willmar, 386; 6. St. Cloud Crush, 396; 7. Rocori, 412; 8. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 417

Imdieke’s win at Sauk Centre paces Osakis to team win

Osakis' Drew Imdieke checks his notes at a meet at the Osakis Country Club on May 23, 2022. Imdieke won a meet in Sauk Centre on May 15, 2023, and helped Osakis earn the team win. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

A first–place finish by Drew Imdieke helped the Osakis boys win a meet in Sauk Centre on Monday.

Osakis posted a score of 317 and beat out Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa by 11 strokes.

Imdieke posted a round of 72 (even par) with two birdies and 14 pars.

Chase Triebenbach finished tied for fourth with a round of 77 (one birdie and 13 pars), while Tyler Baumgartner tied for seventh with a score of 79 (two birdies and 10 pars).

Gaven Cimbura placed 14th with a round of 89 (six pars), while Ian Adolphsen tied for 19th with a round of 93 (three pars), and Cody Hjelm tied for 26th with a round of 96 (one par).

The Osakis girls team also competed on Monday in Sauk Centre and placed third in a four-team meet.

Lauren Anderson led the way for Osakis with an eighth-place finish with a score of 111 (one par).

Averyonna Graff and Bria Hoffarth tied for 10th (115), while Madeline Anderson tied for 14th (125), and Mikayla Schablin placed 20th (139).

Brooke Brekke of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City won the girls meet with a score of 85.

The Osakis boys play in a meet on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in Sartell, while the girls play at Benson at 10 a.m.

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Osakis, 317; 2. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 328; 3. Paynesville, 339; 4. Kimball Area, 353; 5. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 354; 6. Royalton, 387

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Kimball, 383; 2. Paynesville, 456; 3. Osakis, 466; 4. Royalton, 490

Minnewaska boys take third in Becker

Led by a tie for first-place finish from Riley Larson, the Minnewaska boys golf team took third at the Bulldog Invitational in Becker.

Larson posted a round of 74 (2-over par) and tied with Jadan Ford (Waconia). Larson had three birdies and 10 pars in his round.

Zach Gugisberg placed sixth with a score of 76 (one birdie and 13 pars), while Thatcher Sherlin tied for 23rd with a round of 82 (one eagle and 12 pars) and Kody Ward tied for 57th with a round of 96 (seven pars).

Garrett Jungclaus tied for 60th with a round of 96 (three pars) and Jackson Ziesmer placed 66th with a round of 99 (one par).

Minnewaska plays in a conference meet at Morris Area-Chokio/Alberta on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

TOP-EIGHT TEAM SCORES - 1. Waconia, 307; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral, 323; 3. Minnewaska, 325; 4. Rockford, 326; 5. Heritage Christian Academy, 329; 6. New London-Spicer, 330; 7. North Branch, 333; T8. Litchfield, 339; T8. Dassel-Cokato, 339

