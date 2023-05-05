Golf roundup: Alexandria boys take second at Battle of the Border

In a loaded field of 22 teams, the Alexandria boys golf team placed second at the Battle of the Border in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Cardinals posted a two-day score of 597. Maple Grove won the tournament with a score of 579.

Junior Jack Holtz posted one of the best scores in the tournament, finishing with a two-day total of 143 (even par). Sophomore Carver Larson finished just behind him with a total score of 146, while junior Bennett Olsen and Braeden Sladek had a two-day score of 154.

Rounding out the scores for Alexandria, junior Gabe Weller, posted a score of 162, while Ashton Sladek posted a score of 184.

Alexandria has meets scheduled in Morton at 1 p.m. and Sartell at 3:30 p.m. on Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

TEAM SCORES - 1. Maple Grove, 579; 2. Alexandria, 597; 3. White Bear Lake, 607; 4. T4. Chanhassen, 609; T4. Edina, 609; T4. Farmington, 609; 7. Rogers, 615; 8. Woodbury, 621

Marshall and Mitch Dewey lead WCA boys to team win

WCA's Marshall Dewey hits a tee shot in a meet at Pebble Lake on May 4, 2023. Dewey won the meet with a round of 75. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

The West Central Area boys golf team won a Hillcrest Quad County Meet at Pebble Lake behind strong days from freshman Marshall and junior Mitch Dewey.

Marshall won the individual tournament with a score of (3-over par), while Mitchell placed second with a round of 76.

Along with a sixth-place finish from senior Brett Amundson (84), WCA had a total of three top-six finishes to win the meet with a score of 322.

Senior Peyton Hanson had a round of 87, sophomore Sam Hanson posted a round of 89, and senior Cole Anderson posted a 94.

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Traeton Nelson placed fifth (83).

TEAM SCORES - 1. West Central Area, 322; 2. Otter Tail Central, 340; 3. Hillcrest, 347; 4. Border West, 360; 5. Pillager, 362; 6. Underwood, 370; 7 Rothsay 411.

Lexi Hunter takes third in girls meet

WCA's Mya Foslien takes a tee shot at a meet at Pebble Lake Golf Course on May 4, 2023. Foslien helped the team place third. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

In the girls quad county meet at Hillcrest, WCA senior Lexi Hunter placed third overall with a round of 90. This, along with sophomore Mya Foslien’s round of 111 and sophomore Emma Kaiser’s round of 115, WCA placed third as a team (315).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophomore Aubrie Schroeder also had a round of 115, and sophomore Joelle Toso had a round of 124.

Border West’s Paige Beyer won the individual meet with a score of 178, and Border West won the team meet with a score of 279.

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Kolby BItzan posted a round of 112, Veronica Johnson posted a round of 122, and Lilliana Topel posted a round of 146.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Border West, 279; 2. Otter Tail Central, 287; 3. West Central Area, 315; 4. Pillager, 323; 5. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 380