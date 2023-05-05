Golf roundup: Alexandria boys take second at Battle of the Border
The Alexandria boys team placed second in a large field in Wisconsin, while the WCA programs had some top finishes on Thursday.
In a loaded field of 22 teams, the Alexandria boys golf team placed second at the Battle of the Border in Hudson, Wisconsin, on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Cardinals posted a two-day score of 597. Maple Grove won the tournament with a score of 579.
Junior Jack Holtz posted one of the best scores in the tournament, finishing with a two-day total of 143 (even par). Sophomore Carver Larson finished just behind him with a total score of 146, while junior Bennett Olsen and Braeden Sladek had a two-day score of 154.
Rounding out the scores for Alexandria, junior Gabe Weller, posted a score of 162, while Ashton Sladek posted a score of 184.
Alexandria has meets scheduled in Morton at 1 p.m. and Sartell at 3:30 p.m. on Friday
TEAM SCORES - 1. Maple Grove, 579; 2. Alexandria, 597; 3. White Bear Lake, 607; 4. T4. Chanhassen, 609; T4. Edina, 609; T4. Farmington, 609; 7. Rogers, 615; 8. Woodbury, 621
Marshall and Mitch Dewey lead WCA boys to team win
The West Central Area boys golf team won a Hillcrest Quad County Meet at Pebble Lake behind strong days from freshman Marshall and junior Mitch Dewey.
Marshall won the individual tournament with a score of (3-over par), while Mitchell placed second with a round of 76.
Along with a sixth-place finish from senior Brett Amundson (84), WCA had a total of three top-six finishes to win the meet with a score of 322.
Senior Peyton Hanson had a round of 87, sophomore Sam Hanson posted a round of 89, and senior Cole Anderson posted a 94.
Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Traeton Nelson placed fifth (83).
TEAM SCORES - 1. West Central Area, 322; 2. Otter Tail Central, 340; 3. Hillcrest, 347; 4. Border West, 360; 5. Pillager, 362; 6. Underwood, 370; 7 Rothsay 411.
Lexi Hunter takes third in girls meet
In the girls quad county meet at Hillcrest, WCA senior Lexi Hunter placed third overall with a round of 90. This, along with sophomore Mya Foslien’s round of 111 and sophomore Emma Kaiser’s round of 115, WCA placed third as a team (315).
Sophomore Aubrie Schroeder also had a round of 115, and sophomore Joelle Toso had a round of 124.
Border West’s Paige Beyer won the individual meet with a score of 178, and Border West won the team meet with a score of 279.
Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Kolby BItzan posted a round of 112, Veronica Johnson posted a round of 122, and Lilliana Topel posted a round of 146.
TEAM SCORES - 1. Border West, 279; 2. Otter Tail Central, 287; 3. West Central Area, 315; 4. Pillager, 323; 5. Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, 380
