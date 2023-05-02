Golf roundup: Alex girls dominate in Willmar, WCA boys win at home

The Alexandria girls golf team earned its second win of the season in dominant fashion.

In a meet on Monday in Willmar, Alexandria won a 5-team Central Lakes Conference meet by a wide margin.

"It was a difficult day to score, but it was great to have two players post a score in the 70s," Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. "For the most part, I thought our ball-striking was decent. The players certainly had some mishit shots, but they also had many to celebrate. I was also pleased with the players' course management. We did not always execute every shot, but the players attempted to play the correct shots. The wind was even a factor on the greens. Any putt above the hole and downwind was very difficult to keep close to the hole."

Senior Hannah Boraas earned her third win of the season with a total of 78 (6-over par), finishing just ahead of fellow senior Aisling O'Connor (7-over par), who finished second, and sophomore Rachel Bowen, who placed third (14-over par).

"Hannah almost finished birdie/birdie," Zupfer said. "Her round included one birdie and 12 pars. She managed to hit 13/18 greens in regulation and 10/15 fairways. She was a little disappointed with her short game. She finished strong, with an even-par score of 36 on the back nine. Aisling had a nice consistent round of play. She had 12 pars and five bogeys while hitting 8/15 fairways and 6/18 greens in regulation. She had an excellent putting round, with only 30 putts. She is the only player in the field to break 40 on the front nine. Rachel was very pleased with her ball striking. Unfortunately, she was somewhat frustrated with her putting. She managed to hit 12/15 fairways and 9/18 greens in regulation. She led the team with two birdies."

Sophomore Kennedy Ellingson cracked the top-eight with her eighth-place finish (99), while freshman Ellie Sticha tied-for-10th (102) and senior Ella Houska tied-for-12th (104).

"Kennedy posted her third consecutive personal best, breaking 100 for the first time," Zupfer said. "She was quite pleased with her ball-striking but looks to lower her score even further with some time spent on her short game. She hit a respectable 9/15 fairway from the tee. Ellie battled the entire round but just had one of those days all golfers have. There were times she struggled with her ball striking and also times she struggled with her chipping. She did put together a nice stretch of holes late in her round but had a tough finish on her last two holes. She did have a good day with the putter, as she led the team with only 27 putts (Also no three-putts). Ella tied her score on this course from last week. This was a nice accomplishment because the course played much harder today. Ella had a nice birdie on hole 18. She was a little disappointed with her ball striking and would like to lower her number of putts."

Alexandria plays at Madden's Resort in Brainerd at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 342; 2. Sartell, 392; 3. Willmar, 415; 4. St. Cloud Crush, 426; 5. Rocori, 463

Alex boys take second in first meet of the season

Alexandria's Carver Larson sends a shot onto the green at the Alexandria Golf Club on May 16, 2022. Larson put together a good round in Willmar on May 20 during the first round of the Central Lakes Conference championship where he shot a 74. Larson began the 2023 season with a tied for first finish. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria boys golf team was finally able to hit the course on Monday as they traveled to Independence to compete on Monday.

Alexandria sophomore Carver Larson tied for first with seniors Tyler Wanous (Eastview) and Drew Teeter (Albert Lea) with a score of 73 (2-over par). Larson had three birdies in his round.

The Cardinals had four golfers finish with a score in the low 80s, senior Braeden Sladek and junior Bennet Olsen (80), along with juniors Jack Holtz and Gabe Weller (81).

Sophomore Ashton Sladek rounded out the Alexandria total with a 91.

An Edina team won the meet by seven strokes.

Alexandria plays at the Royal Club Golf Course in Lake Elmo, starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

TEAM SCORES - 1. Edina 2, 307; 2. Alexandria, 314; 3. Eastview, 316; 4. Moorhead, 318; T5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 320; T5. Lakeville North, 320; T5. St. Thomas Academy, 320; 8. Albert Lea, 323; 9. Edina, 327; 10. Cloquet, 330; 11. Bemidji, 333; 12. Farmington, 334

WCA teams show out at home

The West Central Area boys golf team takes a photo after winning the Quad County Golf Meet on May 1, 2023. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

The West Central Area boys and girls teams defended their home turf of Tipsinah Mounds well in a meet on Monday, as both won team titles.

WCA posted a score of 320 and beat Border West by 34 strokes for the Quad County Meet title.

“I feel it was a gritty performance by our guys playing in winds gusting to 30 miles per hour,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. “You had to grind and keep fighting, knowing everyone in the field was going to have some tough holes in that wind. It was nice to get four medalists and Peyton Hanson was right there as well with a 10th place finish shooting an 86."

WCA took home four out of the top-six spots as Mitch Dewey won the individual tournament with three birdies and a score of 75 (5-over par), while Marshall Dewey finished just behind him in second (79), Sam Hanson placed third (82), and Brett Amundson placed sixth (84).

Senior Peyton Hanson placed 10th with a score of 86.

7th-grader Cooper Hanson posted a score of 90. Junior Cam Anderson had a score of 101 and senior Cole Anderson posted a score of 304.

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 8th-grader Traeton Nelson tied for fourth (83) and had a hole-in-one on hole number 10.

A-B-E's Traeton Nelson holds up his ball after hitting a hole in one at hole No. 10 at Tipsinah Mounds on May 1, 2023. Contributed photo by Kraig Hunter

A-B-E 7th-grader Justin Brandsted posted a score of 115, and junior Jaxon Schmitz scored a 130.

In the girls Quad County meet, WCA senior Lexi Hunter placed tied for second (91) and helped the team place second.

Lexi Hunter Contributed mug by Kraig Hunter

Sophomore Joelle Toso placed 11th (110), sophomore Aubrie Schroeder (115) placed 14, Emma Kaiser placed 16th (122), and sophomore Mya Foslien tied-for-19th (127).

A-B-E freshman Kobly Bitzan placed 15th (119), and freshman Liliana Topel placed 22nd (152).

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. West Central Area, 320; 2. Border West, 354; 3. Pillager, 361; 4. Underwood, 381; 5. Ortonville, 390; 6. Otter Tail Central, 405; 7. Rothsay, 410; 8. LPGE-Browerville, 419; 9. Ashby, Incomplete

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Otter Tail Central, 289; 2. West Central Area, 316; 3. New Testament Christian, 335; 4. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, Incomplete

