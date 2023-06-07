Golf: Osakis' Chase Triebenbach qualifies for state

With a solid second day at the boys Section 6AA tournament at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell on Tuesday, Osakis junior Chase Triebenbach has qualified for the boys state tournament.

After a round of 78 on day one, Triebenbach posted a round of 73 (1-over) for a two-day total of 151 (7-over par) to tie for fourth in the section tournament and has qualified for the state tournament on June 13-14, 2023.

Triebenbach had one birdie and 15 pars in round two and had one birdie and 10 pars on day one.

Kimball’s Zac Kreuzer won the meet as an individual with a total of 141 (3-under par) and will be one of nine golfers from Section 6AA at the state tournament.

Kimball won the team meet with a total of 621, while Pequot Lakes finished in second at 625.

Osakis juniors Drew Imdieke, Tyler Baumgartner, Gaven Cimbura, Cody Hjelm, and senior Ian Adolpshen competed on day one of the tournament but didn’t make the cut for day two of the tournament.

The MSHSL Class AA State Tournament begins on June 13, 2023, at Ridges Creek in Jordan. The boys tee off at Noon on June 13 and June 14, 2023.

The Osakis girls golf team wrapped up its season at the Section 6AA Tournament at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell.

Juniors Lauren Anderson, Bria Hoffarth, Averyonna Graff, and Madeline Anderson, along with sophomore Aubrey George and senior Mikayla Schablin, competed on day one of the tournament.

Pequot Lakes won the girls tournament with 665 stores. Little Falls' Abby Turkowski and Pequot Lakes' Morgan Krieger tied for the Section 6AA individual title with a total of 150.