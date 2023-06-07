99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf: Osakis' Chase Triebenbach qualifies for state

A 1-over par round on day two of the tournament led Triebenbach to qualify for next week's state tournament in Jordan.

Chase Triebenbach.jpg
Osakis' Chase Triebenbach takes a photo after tying for fourth at the Section 6AA tournament in Sartell on June 5-6, 2023. He qualified for the state tournament with that finish.
Contributed photo by Olivia Loesch
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:36 AM

With a solid second day at the boys Section 6AA tournament at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club in Sartell on Tuesday, Osakis junior Chase Triebenbach has qualified for the boys state tournament.

After a round of 78 on day one, Triebenbach posted a round of 73 (1-over) for a two-day total of 151 (7-over par) to tie for fourth in the section tournament and has qualified for the state tournament on June 13-14, 2023.

Triebenbach had one birdie and 15 pars in round two and had one birdie and 10 pars on day one.

Kimball’s Zac Kreuzer won the meet as an individual with a total of 141 (3-under par) and will be one of nine golfers from Section 6AA at the state tournament.

Kimball won the team meet with a total of 621, while Pequot Lakes finished in second at 625.

ADVERTISEMENT

Osakis juniors Drew Imdieke, Tyler Baumgartner, Gaven Cimbura, Cody Hjelm, and senior Ian Adolpshen competed on day one of the tournament but didn’t make the cut for day two of the tournament.

The MSHSL Class AA State Tournament begins on June 13, 2023, at Ridges Creek in Jordan. The boys tee off at Noon on June 13 and June 14, 2023.

The Osakis girls golf team wrapped up its season at the Section 6AA Tournament at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell.

Juniors Lauren Anderson, Bria Hoffarth, Averyonna Graff, and Madeline Anderson, along with sophomore Aubrey George and senior Mikayla Schablin, competed on day one of the tournament.

Pequot Lakes won the girls tournament with 665 stores. Little Falls' Abby Turkowski and Pequot Lakes' Morgan Krieger tied for the Section 6AA individual title with a total of 150.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
David Revering-DSC_5794.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie shows optimism for the future after finishing second in Section 6A
June 06, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Celebration-DSC_5546.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Bats come through clutch for Parkers Prairie in elimination games
June 05, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
4x200-.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Alexandria sweeps Section 8AA meet
June 05, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
David Revering-DSC_5794.JPG
Prep
Baseball: Parkers Prairie shows optimism for the future after finishing second in Section 6A
June 06, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Akenson bee.jpg
Lifestyle
Trott column: Reducing pesticide use is critical to protect pollinators
June 06, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Robin Trott
EP Business News
Business
On the Street business news, June 9
June 07, 2023 10:11 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
3344865+Blotter.jpg
Osakis
Osakis Police Blotter: May 25-31
June 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson