Golf: Minnewaska teams sweep WCC meet at Tipsinah Mounds

Teams from the West Central Conference met on Tuesday at Tipsinah Golf Course in Elbow Lake for a meet that Minnewaska won on both sides.

The Minnewaska boys (313 strokes) edged out West Central Area by one stroke for the win, while the girls team (328 strokes) won by 36 over second-place finisher BOLD.

Minnewaska senior Riley Larson, who won the Men’s Regular first-flight title at the 101st Resorters Tournament last summer, finished atop the individual leaderboard on Tuesday with a score of 68 (2-under par).

WCA junior Mitch Dewey placed second with a score of 71, while freshman Marshall Dewey placed fourth with a score of 76.

“We feel good about our team,” WCA head coach Kraig Hunter said. “Mitch and Marshall had nice rounds. We had a great team score, and the boys talked after and said that most of them can play even better. This is tough to lose the team title by only one to a powerhouse program like Minnewaska. We will use this as our baseline and try to build from there."

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall Dewey putts during a meet in 2022. He began the 2023 season with a fourth-place finish at a WCC meet on April 25, 2023. Contributed Photo

Minnewaska 7th-grader Thatcher Sherlin and sophomore Zach Gugisberg tied for fifth (77), while WCA senior Peyton Hanson tied for eighth (83).

Rounding out Minnewaska’s eight scores, junior Garett Jungclaus posted a score of 91, sophomore Chase Wacker posted a score of 92, junior Blake Nelson posted a score of 94, junior Bode Dezelar posted a score of 95, and senior Ethan Peterson posted a score of 109.

For WCA, senior Brett Amundson posted an 84, sophomore Sam Hanson posted a score of 90, senior Cole Anderson posted a score of 91, and junior Cam Anderson posted a score of 95.

“This meet shows we have a lot of depth,” Hunter said.

On the girls side, Minnewaska had four top finishes.

Freshman Ava Kollman placed second (79), sophomore Arivia DeBoer placed third (81), 8th-grader Annika DeBoer placed fourth (83), and sophomore Lexi Barsness placed fifth (85).

Rounding out the Minnewaska scores, 7th-grader Lillie Ogdahl posted a score of 102, and 7th-grader Anna Kollman posted a score of 113.

Kenna Henriksen (BOLD) won the girls individual title with a score of 76.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Lexi Hunter led the way for the WCA girls, who placed tied for fifth (478). Lexi Hunter placed sixth overall (90).

Sophomore Joelle Toso posted a score of 116, sophomore Emma Kaiser posted a score of 127, sophomore Mya Foslien posted a score of 145, and junior Hayley Schmall placed a score of 164.

BOYS TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 313; 2. West Central Area, 314; 3. Melrose Area, 342; 4. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, 359; 5. Benson, 362; 6. Montevideo, 365; 7. BOLD, 376; 8. Sauk Centre, 377.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES - 1. Minnewaska, 328; 2. BOLD, 364; 3. Melrose Area, 441; 4. Benson, 454; T5. Sauk Centre, 478; T5. West Central Area, 478; 7. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, 536

