Golf: Minnewaska boys tied for fourth after day one of Section 3AA meet; girls sit in second

After day one of the boys Section 3AA tournament at Oakdale Golf Club, the Minnewaska Lakers are tied for fourth with a total of 330, along with Windom.

New London-Spicer is in the lead with a total of 315. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta’s Charlie Hanson is in the individual lead at 70.

Riley Larson is tied for fourth (76), while Zach Gugisberg is tied for 15th (82), Thatcher Sherlin is tied for 18th (83), and Blake Nelson is tied for 50th (89).

West Central Area finished with a stroke total of 334 and missed qualifying for day two of the tournament by four strokes.

Mitch Dewey tied for sixth with a round of 77, while Marshall Dewey tied for 11th with an 81. Both are moving on to day two of the tournament on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Oakdale Golf Club at 8 a.m.

Other WCA scores are Sam Hanson (87), Brett Amundson (89), Peyton Hanson (90), and Cam Anderson (92).

TEAM SCORES - 1. New London-Spicer, 315; T2. Luverne, 324; T2. Marshall, 324; T4. Minnewaska, 330; T4. Windom, 330; 6. Fairmont, 332; 7. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 333; 8. West Central Area, 334; 9. Pipestone, 335; 10. Redwood Valley, 346; T11. Litchfield, 355; T11. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 355; 13. Worthington, 356; T14. New Ulm, 357; T14. Jackson County Central, 357; 16. Montevideo, 364

Minnewaska girls sit in second at girls 3AA meet; WCA’s Lexi Hunter advances

The Minnewaska girls team had a solid day on Wednesday as they finished second on day one of the Section 3AA tournament (342) and sit eight strokes back of Redwood Valley.

Day two is back at Oakdale Golf Club on Wednesday.

Redwood Valley Julian Brown is in first with a 76. Minnewaska’s Annika DeBoer is in fourth (80), Ava Kollman is tied for fifth (81), while Annika DeBoer is seventh (84). Lexi Barsness is tied for 23rd (97), Anna Kollman is tied for 32nd (102), and Lillie Ogdahl is tied for 35th (103).

For West Central Area, Lexi Hunter is tied for 14th (91) and has made it to day two. Mya Foslien also competed in the tournament and tied for 51st (114).

TEAM SCORES - 1. Redwood Valley, 334; 2. Minnewaska, 342; 3. Fairmont, 354; 4. Worthington, 370; 5. Marshall, 379; 6. Litchfield, 397; 7. New London-Spicer, 400; 8. Luverne, 429; 9. New Ulm, 447; 10. Jackson County Central, 454; 11. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 484; 12. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, 492