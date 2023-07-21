Golf: Hanstad takes second at MGA Amateur Championship

Alexandria native Bryce Hanstad finished as one of the top golfers at the 120th Minnesota Golf Amateur Championship at the Minneapolis Golf Club in St. Louis Park.

Hanstad posted a round of 69 or lower on each of the three days of the tournament and finished second overall at 11-under par.

Hanstad began the tournament on Monday, July 17, 2023, with a round of 3-under par (69). He followed that up with a round of 5-under par (67) on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and another round of 3-under par (69) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

“It took a while to get going today, but it was tough conditions with the wind blowing like it was,” Hanstad told the MGA’s Nick Hunter on Wednesday, July 19 . “I was in between clubs and just wasn’t committing to things, but was fortunate to get a couple on the back. I felt like I was potentially in the mix yesterday until I saw Caleb [VanArragon’s] round. That lightened today’s round a little bit. It was unbelievable golf and fun to be able to watch him today.”

Valparaiso University golfer Caleb VanArragon won the tournament with a score of 23-under par.

He posted a three-day stroke total of 193 (66 62 65) to win the tournament by 12 strokes.

“I’m very excited to have done this, and it definitely hasn’t sunken in yet,” VanArragon said told Hunter on Wednesday. “I think it could be dangerous for my expectation level going forward. I need to make sure I’m not going into future tournaments expecting to do something like this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime stretch of golf.”

VanArragon posted a double eagle, two eagles, 19 birdies, and 26 pars over the course of the 54-hole tournament.

“I hit the ball very well, but what prevented me from making bogeys was that I didn’t short-side myself,” VanArragon told Hunter. “I was comfortable hitting into the middle of the green and confident that I would make enough putts to shoot a decent score. That was the number one takeaway from this tournament.”

VanArragon (Bunker Hills Golf Club) won the Minnesota State Open the week prior.

Hanstad, who was playing out of Olympic Hills Golf Club, had four eagles, nine birdies, and 37 pars in the tournament.

Previously, Hanstad won the MGA Amateur in 2007 and the MGA Mid-Players Championship in 2022 and June 2023 at the Alexandria Golf Club .

The player he beat in the finals of the Mid-Players Championship in June, Ryan Conn (Alexandria Golf Club), tied for sixth at the MGA Amateur.

Ryan Conn

After posting a round of 71 on day one, he posted a round of 69 in each of the final two rounds to finish the tournament at 6-under par.

Conn posted 12 birdies and 37 pars in the tournament.

Jerry Rose also represented the Alexandria Golf Club at the 2023 MGA Amateur.

He tied for 62nd with a three-day total of 227 (75 74 78, 11-over par).

He posted 10 birdies and 26 pars at the tournament.