Golf: Hannah Boraas wins MGA Women's Amateur Match Play Championship

It didn’t take long for Alexandria graduate Hannah Boraas to take home a title after finishing as a top 10 golfer at the 2023 MSHSL State Tournament.

With a 1-up win over North Dakota State’s Madi Hicks in the finals on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Boraas won the 2023 Minnesota Golf Association Women’s Amateur Match Play Championship at St. Cloud Country Club.

“I said before that any given player could win this, so to put my name on that trophy means the world to me,” Boraas said to MGA’s Nick Hunter following her win Thursday . “For me, it builds momentum and builds confidence, knowing that I can compete with anyone. I’m more excited to play in these bigger events to see better competition.”

This is now the second straight year that Boraas has won an individual state title, with the other being the 2022 Women’s Resorters title at Alexandria Golf Club.

Hicks had the early edge on Boraas in their finals match as Hicks made a birdie on the first hole, but she found trouble over the next three holes, which allowed Boraas to take a 2-up lead through four holes.

Hicks climbed back to tie the match through 13 holes, but back-to-back bogeys on holes 14 and 15 gave Boraas a 2-up lead once again.

Hicks won the 17th hole to cut Booras’ lead to 1-up, but Boraas sank an 8-foot putt for par on the 18th hole to seal her 1-up victory.

“I lost a little momentum; my speed on my putting wasn’t great, and I left a couple short that could’ve helped me out a lot,” she told Hunter. “It felt very good to watch the last putt drop; it came when it mattered.

To get to the finals match, Boraas, who will play college golf at Montana State and was a Ms. Minnesota Golf finalist this year, needed to get through a tough field on the first three days of the tournament.

Boraas first defeated St. Thomas University’s Katie Foley, who was playing out of Cragun’s Legacy Courses, 1-up, and then defeated Grand Canyon University’s Becca Tschetter, who was playing out of Legends Golf Club, 3 & 2 in the round of 16.

To get to the finals, Boraas had to go through another St. Thomas golfer, Isabelle Lynch. Boraas defeated Lynch, who was playing out of Braemer Golf Club, 1-up in the semifinals on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

“I was pretty stress-free coming into the final match,” Boraas told Hunter. “Madi is a really good player, and I knew it was going to be a close match. At any given time, she can make quite a few birdies. My plan was to keep the ball in the fairway and give myself shots at the green. The start of the round was the best part of my day. I strung a few pars together–missed a couple of birdie putts, but I gave myself opportunities.”

This tournament ran from June 19-22, 2023, and also featured Alexandria alums Cora Larson and Lauren Rebrovich.

Larson, who currently plays for North Dakota State, was eliminated in the round of 32 by Caroline Monty of the White Bear Yacht Club by a 2 & 1 final.

Rebrovich, who currently plays for Minnesota State-Mankato, was eliminated 7 & 5 by Kyra Venne of Highland National in the round of 32.

