Golf: Cora and Carver Larson tie for ninth at MGA Amateur Mixed Team Championship

Cora Larson File photo

The brother-sister duo of Carver and Cora Larson earned a top-10 finish at the 2023 Minnesota Golf Association Mixed Amateur Team Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club in Lakeville.

Carver Larson File photo

The duo, playing out of Geneva Golf Club, finished with a two-day total of 141 (70 71) to tie for ninth overall with Hogan and Jovie Ordal of YOC Minnesota at 1-under par.

This finish put them in the top third of the field as there were 30 teams that competed in the championship field.

Carver just completed his sophomore year of high school as a member of the Alexandria High School boys golf team, while Cora just completed her freshman year as a member of the North Dakota State women’s golf team.

Caleb and Kathryn VanArragon of Bunker Hills Golf Club won the tournament with a 9-under par finish (68 65 - 133).

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this championship, there was a Senior championship, a Senior (net) Championship, and an Overall net championship.

In the Overall net Championship, Scott and Nancy Syverson, the latter of whom represented the Alexandria Golf Club, took first place with a net total of 11.3 under par (61 69.7 - 130.7).

10 teams competed in that field. Blake and Mary Beth Onkka finished second with a net total of 9.4 under par (67 65.6 - 132.6).

