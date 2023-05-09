Golf: Alexandria teams take second in Monday meets

Led by top-five finishes from junior Jack Holtz and senior Braeden Sladek, the Alexandria boys golf team earned a second place finish at a meet in Willmar on Monday.

Alexandria’s stroke total was 305, and the team finished just behind Willmar at 300.

Holtz recorded three birdies on his round and finished at even par (72) for a second-place finish.

Sladek recorded two birdies and tied for fifth overall with a round of 76.

Willmar’s Joseph Wisocki won the meet with a round of 68.

Alexandria junior Gabe Weller tied for eighth with a round of 78. He had three birdies on the day.

Alexandria sophomore Carver Larson recorded a round of 79 that included three birdies, and led him to tie for 11th with four players.

One of the four players he tied with is Alexandria 8th-grader William Thornburg who had 12 pars in his round.

Junior Bennett Olsen tied for 15th with a round of 80 after posting 12 pars.

Junior Bralyn Steffensmeier tied for 17th with a round of 81 after recording 10 pars.

Alexandria plays at Brainerd at Noon on Wednesday.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Willmar, 300; 2. Alexandria, 305; 3. Sartell, 314; T4. Brainerd, 323; T4. Fergus Falls, 323; 6. Rocori, 362; 7. St. Cloud Crush, 366

Alex girls take second in St. Cloud

Alexandria junior Grace Herzog lines up a put on the 2nd green at Alexandria Golf Club in a meet on April 26, 2023. Herzog tied for 13th overall and Alexandria placed third out of 13 teams. Herzog placed fourth in a meet in St. Cloud on May 8, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria girls golf team had five top-10 finishes and placed second at a meet in St. Cloud on Monday.

“The depth of the team is starting to show,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “ It is always exciting to have new personal bests, which was accomplished by both Grace Herzog and Cadence Simon.”

Senior Hannah Boraas paced Alexandria as she posted a round of 77 (5-over par) to finish second place. She had two birdies in her round.

Junior Grace Herzog placed fourth with a round of 83 that featured a birdie.

Freshman Ellie Sticha tied for sixth with a round of 86. She had seven pars in her round.

“Hannah struggled some with the putter as she was a little off with the speed,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “She was especially pleased with the way she hit her driver. She hit 12/14 fairways and 14/18 greens in regulation. With improved putting, this would normally translate to a score very close to even par. Grade had a good ball-striking day hitting 10/18 greens in regulation! She played the par 5's 1-under. Even with a personal best round, she recognizes she can improve her short game and eliminate some of the big numbers from her card. Ellie did have a decent day of ball-striking and was able to get the ball back in play, when she did miss a fairway. She looks to hit a few more greens in regulation and convert a few more of her "up and down" opportunities.”

Simon and sophomore Rachel Bowen tied for ninth with a round of 89. This was the first time that Simon broke 90.

“Rachel struggled with her ball-striking, especially her driver,” Zupfer said. “She was also frustrated with the execution of some of her recovery shots. She was pleased with her bunker play and had no 3-putt greens. Cadence played very consistently. She hopes to lower the number of double-bogeys to go even lower. Cadence had a good ball-striking round hitting 9/14 fairways. She was also pleased with her chipping.”

Sophomore Haley Srock tied for 16th with a score of 95. She had six pars in her round.

“Haley did not have a very good start, as she had some large numbers on her first four holes,” Zupfer said. “She continued to battle and had a strong finish playing her last 6 holes in just 3 over par. She had her best putting day of the season, but looks to dial in her approach shots to the greens.”

Brainerd’s Izzy Olson won the meet with a round of 71.

Alexandria is on the road at Fergus Falls on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Brainerd, 320; 2. Alexandria, 335; 3. Willmar, 371; 4. Sartell, 378; 5. Rocori, 408; 6. St. Cloud Crush, 425; 7. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 446

