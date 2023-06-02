Golf: ACCS' Ayla Larson qualifies for the Class A State meet; A-B-E's Traeton Nelson makes the state meet cut
Alexandria Community Christian School has its first-ever state qualifier, Ayla Larson, while Ashby-Brandon-Evansville will be represented in the boys meet by Traeton Nelson.
Alexandria Community Christian School now has its first-ever state tournament qualifier. Sophomore Ayla Larson posted a two-day score of 190 (100, 90) to finish eighth overall and clinched a spot in the Class A state tournament.
Her final round score of 90 on Thursday at the Section 6A meet in Perham, is the best round she’s had.
Kylee West of Park Christian won the tournament with a total of 180, and Park Christian won the team tournament as well.
ACCS nearly had another state qualifier in senior Ashley Larson. Ashley posted a two-day total of 197 (106, 91) and placed ninth over.
ACCS had all its golfers make it to the second round of the section tournament. 8th-grader Tierra Ebnet placed 30th overall (266 - 136, 130).
On the boys side, AJ Cottington placed 28th (203 - 103, 100).
Ayla Larson will play in the MSHSL Class A State Tournament on June 13-14, 2023, at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, starting at 7:30 a.m. on both days.
A-B-E’s Traeton Nelson qualifies for boys Class A state meet
Ashby-Brandon-Evansville will be represented by 8th-grader Traeton Nelson at the boys Class A state meet.
Nelson tied for sixth with a two-day score of 169 (83, 86) at the Section 6A meet, to make the cut from the state tournament.
Ottertail Central’s Carter Dilly won the meet with a two-day score of 158.
The boys Class A state meet is also in Becker on June 13-14, 2023, starting at Noon each day.
