Sports Prep

Track and field: Minnewaska girls take fourth in Class A true team state meet

The Lakers had multiple top-five finishes and some wins at the Class A true team meet on Saturday.

Minnewaska Lakers girls track 052223.03.jpg
Minnewaska freshman Jayda Kolstoe uncorks a throw in the girls' shot put in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 21, 2023 at 11:53 PM

The Minnewaska Lakers girls track and field finished as one of the best teams in the Class A true team state meet on Saturday in Stillwater as they placed fourth.

The Lakers scored 459.5 meet points.

“Overall, it’s where we expected to be,” Minnewaska girls head coach Jennifer Johnsrud told the West Central Tribune’s Joe Brown. “We were hoping for top three, which we got very close to.”

The Lakers had a win from McKenzie Luetmer in the 400m (59.14).

“Her senior leadership has just been remarkable all season,” Johnsrud said of Luetmer to the West Central Tribune. “She’s stepped up to the plate. She has a lot of experience in state meets, which is really helpful for us.”

The Lakers also had a win in the 4x800m relay (10:10.11).

Jayda Kolstoe broke the school record in the shot put (38-10.75) and place third. Lauryn Ankeny rounds out Minnewaska’s top-three finishes with a time of 48.56 in the 300m hurdles.

The Lakers compete in a sub-section meet on Tuesday at Maple Lake at 3 p.m.

Minnewaska Lakers girls track 052223.01.jpg
Minnewaska freshman Olivia Danielson takes off for her leg of the girls' 4x800-meter relay in the Class A State True Team Championship Meet on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stillwater.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service

2023 CLASS A TRUE TEAM STATE MEET - 

TEAM SCORES - 1. Luverne, 551; 2. GMLOKS, 510; 3. Chatfield, 473.5; 4. Minnewaska, 459.5; 5. West Marshall, 425; 6. L-FC.MC, 415.5; 7. Pierz, 406; 8. Holdingford, 403; 9. Paynesville, 394; 10. Jackson County Central, 379.5; 11. Barnesville, 371.5; 12. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead, 344.5

MINNEWASKA GIRLS - 100m - Mya Lindemann, 6th, 13.39; Dacia Fleury, 8th, 13.42; 200m McKenzie Luetmer, 5th, 27.12; Teagan Stark, 13th, 28.37; 400m - McKenzie Luetmer, 1st, 59.14; Teagan Stark, 10th, 1:03.97; 800m - Brooke Kolstoe, 12th, 2:35.94; Esryn Dahl, 20th; 1600m - Lauryn Ankeny, 8th, 5:32.15; Olivia Danielson, 16th, 5:55.54; 3200m - Elsey Hagen, 12:39.03; Kierra Wilmes, 9th, 12:47.61; 100m - Brooklyn Meyer, 19th, 18.44; Lyla Stadherr, 24th, 20.17; 300m hurdles - Lauryn Ankeny, 3rd, 48.56; Dacia Fleury, 15th, 51.83; 4x100 - 4th, 53.24; 4x200 - 10th, 1:53.46; 4x400 - 6th, 4:20.49; 4x800 - 1st, 10:10.11; Shot put - Jayda Kolstoe, 3rd, 38-10.75; Olivia Danielson, 20th, 28-04.00; Discus - Jayda Kolstoe, 5th, 106-02; Olivia Danielson, 18th, 82-03; High jump - Phemie Oeltjen, 16th, 7-00.00; Lyla Stadtherr, 17th, 4-04.00; Pole vault - Phemie Oeltjen, 14th, 4-06.00; Lexi Bosek, 21st, 4-04.00; Long jump - Alia Randt, 13th, 14-11.50; Lauryn Ankeny, 15th, 14-09.25; Triple jump - Dacia Fleury, 5th, 33-00.50; McKenzie Luetmer, 8th, 32-07.50

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
