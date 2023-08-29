6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls tennis: Osakis sweeps Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

The Silverstreaks are 6-5 on the year.

EP Tennis
WK Stock Photo - stock.adobe.co
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 9:45 AM

The Osakis girls tennis team swept Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday to up its record to 6-5 on the year.

During the stellar performance, the Silverstreaks only conceded three games as a team throughout the whole outing.

The team now gets a week to rest up before gearing up to host Pierz at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 5.

Osakis 7 , BBE 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Hannah Hirman (BBE), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Presley Deloff (BBE), 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 - Bella Weisser (O) def. Jocelyn Commerford (BBE), 6-0, 6-o

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Grace Berndt (BBE), 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) def. Izzy Graham/Skylar Knight-DeWeerd (BBE), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer (BBE), 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 - Reece Euerle/Brenna Moen (O) def. Vicktoria Clark/Arlene Tensen (BBE), 6-o, 6-0

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
What To Read Next
EP Soccer
Prep
Boys soccer: Alexandria draws with Monticello
1h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
1-Micah Fuller-DSC_1500.JPG
Prep
Football: A-B-E ready for first season together
18h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
W-Mya Foslien-DSC_7911.JPG
Prep
Volleyball: WCA opens season with tournament play at Howard Lake
22h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Fatality
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
3d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Fire
Local
Shed catches fire near Evansville Saturday morning
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Volleyball ball over the net during match
Sports
Volleyball: Legends down Iowa Lakes, Riverland to begin season
1h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Votors
Local
Local governments get money from state to help pay for elections
4h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff