Girls tennis: Osakis sweeps Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

The Osakis girls tennis team swept Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Monday to up its record to 6-5 on the year.

During the stellar performance, the Silverstreaks only conceded three games as a team throughout the whole outing.

The team now gets a week to rest up before gearing up to host Pierz at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 5.

Osakis 7 , BBE 0

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Hannah Hirman (BBE), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 - Bria Hoffarth (O) def. Presley Deloff (BBE), 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 - Bella Weisser (O) def. Jocelyn Commerford (BBE), 6-0, 6-o

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Grace Berndt (BBE), 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) def. Izzy Graham/Skylar Knight-DeWeerd (BBE), 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Andrea Douvier/Ellan Fischer (BBE), 6-0, 6-1