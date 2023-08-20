Girls tennis: Osakis falls in close battles to Thief River Falls, Pequot Lakes in season-opening matches

The Osakis girls tennis team had close-fought battles on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Pequot Lakes.

Osakis lost 6-1 to Pequot Lakes and 5-2 to Thief River Falls, and both duals featured a handful of close matches.

“We played some good competition and had very competitive matches,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. “We came up 0-5 in super tiebreakers on the day to determine matches, so that will be an area that we can look to improve on. I was pleased with how we played for the first day out, and we show the potential to have a strong team down the road.”

All doubles matches against Pequot Lakes needed a third set to decide a winner.

Madeline and Lauren Anderson at No. 1 doubles won the first set of their match at No. 1 doubles, as did Brenna Moen and Jaclyn Dietrich at No. 2 doubles.

After dropping the first set at No. 3 doubles, the duo of Reece Eurle and Maddi Bouldin won the second set of their match to force a third and final set.

Leah Maddock picked up a win for Osakis at No. 1 singles in a sweep.

Against Thief River Falls, Bella Weisser picked up a sweep at No. 3 singles, while Lauren and Madeline Anderson earned a sweep at No. 1 doubles.

Thief Rivers Falls won decisive third sets at No. 1 and No. 4 singles to points at those spots.

Osakis hosts Melrose, Morris, and Wadena-Deer Creek on Monday, Aug 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

Pequot Lakes 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Ellie Ouradnik (PL), 6-2, 6-1

No. 2 - Allyson Yahn (PL) def. Bria Hoffarth (O) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 - Carlie Eggert (PL) def. Bella Weisser (O) 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 - Jenna Stoerzinger (PL) def. Ava Drevlow (O) 6-4, 6-4

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Eva Mumm/Aubrey Wiczek (PL) def. Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) 5-7, 6-3, 10-8

No. 2 - Kessa Eggert/Kayla Joyce (PL) def. Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-4

No. 3 - Ellie Wolthuizen/Nikki Crocker (PL) def. Reece Eurle/Maddi Bouldin (O), 6-4, 2-6, 10-4

EXTRA - Samantha Sesin/Mandy Malecha (PL) def. Lucy Gleuetzke/Madison Proctor (O) 6-2, 6-2

Thief River Falls 5, Osakis 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Avery Skaar (TRF) def. Leah Maddock (O) 6-3, 1-6, 10-8

No. 2 - Braylee Wienen (TRF) def. Bria Hoffarth (O) 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 - Bella Weisser (O) def. McKenzie Lee (TRF) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

No. 4 - Jerlyn Lunsetter (TRF) def. Ava Drevlow (O) 6-4, 3-6, 10-1

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) def. Piper Greene/Kaitlyn Kruse (TRF) 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 - Brianne Ellison/Anna Lunsetter (TRF) def. Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) 7-5, 6-2

No. 3 - Olivia Schuster/Samantha Rodahl (TRF) def. Reece Eurle/Maddi Bouldin (O) 6-4, 6-1