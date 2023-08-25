Girls tennis: Osakis battles tough with three Class AA schools

The Osakis Silverstreaks, a single A school, played up against three AA opponents and earned some points in Thursday’s matches in Delano.

Osakis lost 6-1 to Orono and Brainerd but nearly beat Delano, only losing 4-3.

“We had good competitive matches with some stronger AA schools,” Osakis head coach Ryan Maddock said. Leah [Maddock] had a great day getting wins in all three matchups at No. 1 singles. Ava and Jaclyn/Lauren had great wins versus Delano. We had some other tight matches go into tiebreakers that ended up going the other way.”

Leah Maddock earned three sweeps on the day. She defeated Mollie Hollerman of Orono (6-2, 6-2), Lacy Busck of Brainerd (6-0, 7-6 (7-5)), and Kaitlyn Pink of Delano (7-5, 6-2).

Ava Drevlow earned a win at No. 4 singles for Osakis against Delano as she took down Evalyn King (6-1, 7-6 (7-4)).

The team of Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich earned a win at No. 2 doubles against Delano’s Kiersten Koets/Maddie Ring (2-6, 6-4, 7-3).

Osakis (5-5) hosts Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Orono 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (OSA) def. Mollie Hollerman (ORO) 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 - Kira Johnson (ORO) def. Brenna Moen (OSA) 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 - Audrey Gratten (ORO) def. Ava Drevlow (OSA) 6-3, 6-3

No. 4 - Bluma Molitor (ORO) def. Faith Schmidtbauer (OSA) 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Kaavya Konate/Natalie Close (ORO) def. Madeline Anderson/Bria Hoffarth (OSA) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

No. 2 - Anna Rausch/Kennedy Owen (ORO) def. Jaclyn Dietrich/Lauren Anderson (OSA) 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 7-4

No. 3 - Cece Sorenson/Addie Furst (ORO) def. Maddi Bouldin/Reece Eurle (OSA) 6-3, 6-4

EXTRA -

Orono def. Lucy Glenetske/Faith Schmidtbauer (OSA), 6-4

Brainerd 6, Osakis 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Lacy Busch (B) 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)

No. 2 - Lila Collins (B) def. Bria Hoffarth (O) 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 - Kamryn Kraemer (B) def. Bella Weisser (O) 6-3, 0-3, 7-2

No. 4 - Brooke Mulholland (B) def. Ava Drevlow (O) 6-3, 6-2

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Claire Erdal/Ericah Folden (B) def. Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 7-4

No. 2 - Lydia Omberg/Brooklyn Dietz (B) def. Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 - Lauren Kline/Lydia Olson (B) def. Reece Eurle/Maddi Bouldin (O) 6-2, 7-5

EXTRA -

Rebekah Soukup/Lily Knoepke (B) def. Lucy Glenetzke/Faith Schmidtbauer (O) 6-4, 6-4

Delano 4, Osakis 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Leah Maddock (O) def. Kaitlyn Pink (D) 7-5, 6-2

No. 2 - Maddie Meister (D) def. Bria Hoffarth (O) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 - Eleanor Hajas (D) def. Bella Weisser (D) 6-1, 6-4

No. 4 - Ava Drevlow (O) def. Evalyn King (D) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Aubrey Wittwer/Emily Dreger (D) def. Madeline Anderson/Lauren Anderson (O) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 - Brenna Moen/Jaclyn Dietrich (O) def. Kiersten Koets/Maddie Ring (D) 2-6, 6-4, 7-3

No. 3 - Allie Semeizer/Callie Andersen (D) def. Reece Eurle/Maddi Bouldin (O) 6-2, 6-3

EXTRA -