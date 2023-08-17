Girls tennis: Osakis aims to fight for section title

The Osakis girls tennis team is coming off an 18-7 year that saw them contend for a Section 6A championship. The team has similarly high expectations for this year’s section tournament and is expected to win the Prairie Conference title.

“Experience and athleticism are [our] strengths. The returning girls had successful seasons a year ago and have improved going into this season,” head coach Ryan Maddock said.

The team returns seven athletes from last year including its No. 1 singles player, sophomore Leah Maddock, who was last year’s Section 6A singles champion and state quarterfinalist.

The squad also returns seniors Bria Hoffarth, Madeline Anderson, Lauren Anderson and Brenna Moen as well as junior Jaclyn Dietrich and sophomore Bella Weisser. Madeline Anderson, Hoffarth and Weisser each made extended runs in last year’s section tournament and will be hoping to make it farther this year.

“We are striving to keep improving our movement on the court so players can play to their strengths on the court. We are also looking to improve our serving as the year goes on,” Maddock said.

The team has lost in the section finals back-to-back years, both times to Litchfield, who coach Maddock fully expects to contend again. The schools will meet in the regular season this year at Osakis on September 12.

Minnewaska and New London-Spicer could also make a run at the section title. Last year Osakis was able to beat NL-S 5-2 in the section semifinals after losing to it 5-2 a few weeks earlier. The teams are likely to have one another circled on their schedules and will square off during the regular season on September 26 at NL-S.

2023 OSAKIS GIRLS TENNIS ROSTER

SENIORS - Lauren Anderson, Madeline Anderson, Bria Hoffarth, Brenna Moen; JUNIORS - Morgan Baker, Jaclyn Dietrich, Reece Eurle, Aubrey George, Lucy Glenetzke, Brooklyn Holmquist, Rylee Humble; SOPHOMORES - Madi Bouldin, Ava Drevlow, Payton Drum, Stella Durdiyev, Leah Maddock, Madison Proctor, Faith Schmidtbauer, Mackenzie Steele, Bella Weisser; FRESHMEN - Annie Anderson, Alexis Bruder, Katie Collins, Makia Herickhoff, Mataya Moore, Jenna Nelson, Emmarose Oschlager

COACHES - Head Coach - Ryan Maddock - 18th season ; Assistant coaches: Amy Infanger, Pat Stier, Taylor Winberg

OSAKIS GIRLS TENNIS SCHEDULE

Aug. 18 at Pequot Lake (Tri), 9 a.m.

Aug. 21 vs Melrose Area (Quad), 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 22 at LPGE (Quad), 8 a.m.

Aug. 24 at TBD (Quad), 9 a.m.

Aug. 29 vs St. John’s Prep (Tri), 9 a.m.

Sep. 5 vs Pierz, 4:15 p.m.

Sep. 9 at Alexandria (Quad), 9 a.m.

Sep. 11 at Minnewaska, 4:30 p.m.

Sep. 12 vs Litchfield, 4:15 p.m.

Sep. 18 vs Sauk Centre, 4:15 p.m.

Sep. 21 vs Parkers Prairie (Tournament), TBD

Sep. 23 at Elk River (Quad), 10 a.m.

Sep. 26 at New London-Spicer, 4 p.m.

Sep. 28 vs Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs Foley, 4 p.m.