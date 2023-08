Girls tennis: Minnewaska handles Benson/KMS

The Minnewaska Lakers earned a solid 6-1 win over Benson/KMS on Tuesday.

The doubles teams of Olivia Danielson/Avarie Uhde, Katy Vold/Katie Sorenson, Mckenna Uhde/Addy Heid all earned sweeps.

Rachel Rankin and Megan Thorfinnson earned singles sweeps, while Alia Randt won a clutch third set to win her match.

Benson/KMS’ lone point came with Tara Beyer winning at No. 4 singles.

Minnewaska plays on the road on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. against Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta.

Minnewaska 6, Benson/KMS 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Alia Randt (M) def. Elle Kletscher (Benson/KMS) 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

No. 2 - Megan Thorfinnson (M) def. Elise Duncan (Benson/KMS) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 - Rachel Rankin (M) def. Ava Oakes (Benson/KMS) 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 - Tara Beyer (Benson/KMS) def. Brianna Erickson (M) 6-5

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Olivia Danielson/Avarie Uhde (M) def. Kya Oakes/Addi DeToy (Benson/KMS) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 - Katy Vold/Katie Sorenson (M) def. Molly Jones/Ella McGinty, (Benson/KMS) 7-5, 6-2