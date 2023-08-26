Girls tennis: Cardinals earn wins over Thief River Falls, Monticello

The Alexandria girls tennis team had a busy first week of the season.

Alexandria had five matches to begin the season and now sits at 2-3 after beating Thief River Falls and Monticello while falling to Bemidji, Minneapolis Washburn, and Foley.

The Cardinals started the season with a trip to Bemidji on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Alexandria played a pair of 4-3 matches, beating Thief River Falls and Bemidji.

Against Thief River Falls, Alexandria had wins from Marisa Rousu, Katelyn Thiery, and Carleigh Lueck at singles 1, 3, and 4.

The team of Faith Odland/Cadence Simon, fell behind in their match No. 3 doubles but won sets two and three to seal a win.

Rousu and Thiery, along with Kylie Lattimer at No. 2 singles, earned wins for the Cardinals against Bemidji.

Alexandria then hosted its first home matches of the year on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

“As predicted, the day was filled with close matches and great tennis,” Alexandria head coach Nick Jansen said. “ Overall, we gained great match experience and look to improve in finishing those close, pressure-filled matches.”

Alexandria's Ayla Rolin hits a shot over the net during a match on Aug. 25, 2023. Jake Sutherlin / Alexandria Echo Press

Alexandria defeated Monticello, 5-2, but lost to Foley, 6-1, and Washburn, 5-2.

Against Monticello, Rousu and Lattimer earned wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and swept the doubles matches.

Jalyn Halverson/Ayla Rolin earned a sweep at No. 1 doubles, and the other two doubles matches came down to the wire.

Madalyn Husfeldt/Morgan Aure at No. 2 doubles came from behind to win their match (5-7, 6-4, 16-14), and so did the team of Faith Odland/Meredith Sundby at No. 3 doubles (6-4, 6-7, 10-7).

Lattimer earned a win at No. 2 singles against Foley, while the teams of Marisa Rousu/Kylie Lattimer and Meredith Sundby/Madalyn Husfeldt earned wins against Monticello.

Alexandria travels to play Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday.

Bemidji 4, Alexandria 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Marisa Rousu, (A) def. Elizabeth Peterson (B), 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 - Kylie Lattimer, (A) def. Bailey Rupp (B), 6-2, 6-4

No. 3 - Lilly Caron (B) def. Jalyn Halverson, (A), 6-3, 6-0

No. 4 - Katelyn Thiery, (A) def. Ridley Karger (B), 7-6, 6-2

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Madison Jensen/Elena Peterson (B) def. Ayla Rolin/Morgan Aure, (A), 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 - Samantha Wood/Megan Berg (B) def. Madalyn Husfeldt/Cadence Simon, (A), 6-0, 6-4

No. 3 - Megan Berg/Ruby McKeon (B) def. Carleigh Lueck/Faith Odland, (A), 6-2, 6-3

Alexandria 4, Thief River Falls 3

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Marisa Rousu, (A) def. Avery Skaar (TRF) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 - Braylee Wienen (TRF) def. Kylie Lattimer, (A), 2-6, 7-5, 7-6

No. 3 - Katelyn Thiery, (A) def. McKenzie Lee (TRF) 6-1, 6-2

No. 4 - Carleigh Lueck, (A) def. Olivia Schuster (TRF) 7-6, 6-4

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Piper Greene/ Kaitlin Kruse (TRF) def. Jalyn Halverson/Ayla Rolin, (A), 6-4, 4-6 , 7-5 ;

No. 2 - Anna Lunsetter/Jerlyn Lunsetter (TRF) def. Madalyn Husfeldt/Morgan Aure, (A), 7-5 , 2-6 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 - Faith Odland/Cadence Simon, (A) def. Samantha Rodahl/ Lydia Walseth (TRF) 1-6 , 6-4, 7-6 ;

Foley 6, Alexandria 1

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Amie Vanderweyst, (F) def. Marisa Rousu, (A), 0-6 , 6-3, 11-9 ;

No. 2 - Kylie Lattimer, (A) def. Adelyn Rudnitski (F), 6-3, 6-4;

No. 3 - Arianna Greenwaldt, (F) def. Katelyn Thiery, (A), 7-5, 6-2;

No. 4 - Olivia Saur, (F) def. Carleigh Lueck, (A), 6-3 , 7-5

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Macy Zawacki/mily Rahm, (F) def. Ayla Rolin/Jalyn Halverson, (A), 6-0 , 6-3 , -;

No. 2 - Anna Dahlstrom/Brianna Miller, (F) def. Morgan Aure/Madalyn Husfeldt, (A), 5-7 , 6-4 , 10-6 ;

No. 3 - Gracie Crowe/Madison Kipka, (F) def. Faith Odland/Cadence Simon, (A), 6-4 , 6-2 , -;

Alexandria 5, Monticello 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Marisa Rousu, (A) def. Rebecca Rousslang (M), 5-7 , 6-3, 10-3

No. 2 - Kylie Lattimer, (A) def. Adah Mattson (M), 6-0, 6-2

No. 3 - Samantha Voll (M) def. Katelyn Thiery, (A), 6-4, 6-1

No. 4 - Sophie Rosh (M) def. Carleigh Lueck, (A), 4-6, 6-2, 10-7

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Jalyn Halverson/Ayla Rolin, (A) def. Madelyn Gallegher/Madelyn Barrow (M), 6-4, 6-0;

No. 2 - Madalyn Husfeldt/Morgan Aure, (A) def. Lily Levanduski/Isabell Cheney (M), 5-7, 6-4, 16-14;

No. 3 - Faith Odland/Meredith Sundby, (A) def. Eve Nygaard/DeChene Julia (M), 6-4 , 6-7, 10-7

Washburn 5, Alexandria 2

SINGLES -

No. 1 - Olivia McDonald (W) def. Katelyn Thiery, (A), 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 - Maddie Graff (W) def. Faith Odland, (A), 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 - Elaine Pickar (W) def. Carleigh Lueck, (A), 7-5, 6-1

No. 4 - Izzy Thomson (W) def. Cadence Simon, (A), 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

DOUBLES -

No. 1 - Marisa Rousu/Kylie Lattimer, (A) def. Sylvia Mague/Lydia Santelices (W), 6-1, 6-3;

No. 2 - Esme Moore/McKenna Laird (W) def. Ayla Rolin/Morgan Aure, (A), 6-4, 3-6, 10-8;