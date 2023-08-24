Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls swim and dive: Alexandria aims to build for the future in 2023 season

While the team does have some experienced athletes back, the team also features a heavy dose of newcomers.

Jisella Haskamp-DSC_3801.JPG
Alexandria's Jisella Haskamp swims during the Section 6A meet on Nov. 12, 2022. Haskamp qualified for state in the three events, the 100 freestyle and she was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Haskamp is now a senior in 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Today at 6:05 AM

The Alexandria girls swim and dive team boasts a pair of all-conference athletes heading into the 2023 season. Seniors Jisella Haskamp and Erica Johnson both placed eighth in their respective events (100 freestyle, 1-meter dive) at the 2022 state tournament.

The pair lead a strong cast of 14 other returning varsity swimmers and will be joined by 17 newcomers to help bolster the team. The Cardinals had a solid 2022 season culminating in a second-place finish at the section tournament, a third-place finish at the conference meet, and an 18th-place finish at the state tournament.

“This year's team has a good core of experienced varsity athletes that we will be looking to for leadership as much of our team is on the younger side," Alexandria head coach Crysta Krause said. "Overall, it will be a season for building some of the younger talent and developing leadership within the practice group level."

Unfortunately, the team’s pool was out of commission this summer, so athletes will have to work extra hard to regain some consistency and conditioning in the early part of the season that they might have missed over break.

“With a younger team, we're going to need to have a heavier focus on the basics,” Krause said. “As we move towards the end of the season, we're going to need to start filling in the championship meet roster and working to find the best combination of events for each athlete to be successful.”

The Cardinals will face stiff competition from Sartell for the conference title this year, and the section title will likely run through Park Rapids, Krause added.

2023 ALEXANDRIA GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE ROSTER

Madeline Boe, Jisella Haskamp, Erica Johnson, Elise Magaard, Selby Olson, Isabella Rodriguez, Chelsey Weigel, Rayna Holm, Maggie Pfremmer, Regan Tatge, Hayden Underwood, Grace Urke, Allison Boe, Cora Bumgarner, Natalya Cantwell, Marin Halvorson, Lucy Kieffer, Danika Klug, Ashley Luebben, Ella May, Ning Zhang, Abby Scheller, Addy Erickson, Mia Farrow, Abbey Hegg, Hannah Hoff, Maddy Knutson, Maria Mayer, Elaine Mergens, Sophia Nohre, Everleigh Quick, Chloe Tickhil, Kate Tollefson COACHES - Head coach - Crysta Krouse; Assistant coaches - Aaron Rooney, Jill Burns

ALEXANDRIA GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Aug. 24 vs. Little Falls, 6 p.m.

Aug. 29 vs. Willmar, 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Fergus Falls, 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 at Sauk Rapids Rice, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs St. Cloud Tech, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Border Battle in Fargo, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21 vs Sartell, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Brainerd, 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Sauk Centre, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Section 8A True Team Meet (Location TBD), 10 a.m.

Oct. 17 at Rocori, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 hosting CLC Meet, 10 a.m.

Jake Sutherlin
By Jake Sutherlin
Jake covers sports in Alexandria and the surrounding area.
