Girls soccer: Alexandria's Avery Hanson thankful for opportunity with Midwest Olympic Development Program

ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria native Avery Hanson has put a lot of work into the sport of soccer. And that hard work in her young life has paid off.

Hanson, who just completed her sophomore year of high school at Alexandria, recently got selected to be a part of the US Youth Soccer Midwest Olympic Development Program, which has now included a showing at the ODP Midwest Regional Showcase in St. Louis, Missouri, from June 16-18, 2023.

"That experience was amazing," Hanson said. "There, it was such a fast-paced game compared to anything I've ever played before. You can tell those plays there had been playing at that pace for a long time, and the people who were new to it had to get used to it as they went."

Avery Hanson and her Midwest OPD team at the 2023 Midwest Regional Showcase in St. Louis, Missouri. Contributed photo by Avery Hanson

To get selected for the trials, Hanson had to go through a series of trials in late April at Shattuck St. Mary's (Faribault), and selections by each state were made no later than May 7, 2023, according to the Minnesota Youth Soccer website .

There were a couple of training sessions in the weeks before the Midwest showcase.

"We had four or five tryout days, and after the first two tryout days, they cut a certain number of people, and then they kept cutting it down," Hanson said. "Then we had two practice days with our teams. There was a '07 and a '06 team with all the girls that tried out."

Hanson was one of the girls born in 2007 who made the development program.

"It's been so much fun," Hanson said about training with the program. "I've had a blast, just getting past the first two trials and knowing that I was good enough to make it to the next part. It all just made me so excited."

In the showcase, Hanson said the biggest thing she learned more about was the fast pace of play.

This showcase serves as an opportunity for youth soccer players to potentially get noticed by college recruiters.

"The goal is to go there and try to win games as college coaches are kind of watching you," Hanson said.

Players from this showcase could have the opportunity to be selected for a regional camp later this summer.

Hanson has the goal of being a college soccer player.

"My goals are to start reaching out to colleges and start getting colleges to come to games of mine," Hanson said. "I just want to get my name out there so that I can eventually play soccer after high school."

Hanson said her favorite part of playing soccer is having the opportunity to improve.

"I love it," Hanson said. "You're always able to improve and get better. It's not like your always going to be the best on your team, and I learned, especially through ODP, where I come from teams where I play the whole game to where I could sit on the bench for the entire first half of the game. You're always trying to get better so that by the end of the day, you feel good about your game."

Hanson said that she likes learning about the game of soccer and is working on having a faster touch.

"I think I'm very educated on the game, and I think I know how to play and where to be," Hanson said. "I can visually see what is going around me. I want to be coachable. I have open ears to any coaching advice that can be given to me. I also think I've developed good speed. I'm trying to have a faster touch and knowing where I want the ball to go next. I want to make sure that I'm able to move at a faster pace so that I can eventually play at the pace all the time. And ODP taught me things I should work on, so if I want to try out for it again, I will be ready for that showcase."