6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Girls soccer: Alexandria cruises to win over Willmar

Alexandria is now 3-0 on the year after Tuesday's win in Willmar.

Allie Haabala 2-Willmar vs. Alexandria, 082923.004.jpg
Alexandria junior Allie Haabala takes a corner kick in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:41 AM

The Alexandria girls soccer team moved to 3-0 (3-0 Section 8AA) on the year after a 5-0 win on the road over Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

“We played with intensity and continued working as a team to create many different types of scoring opportunities,” Alexandria head coach Amy Korynta said. “We have a team that is willing to work hard all of the time to get better, and they love being together; this is showing on the field. It was a beautiful night, and the team played a beautiful game. Willmar was our biggest test of the season to this point.”

Avery Sinning-Willmar vs. Alexandria, 082923.005.jpg
Alexandria senior Avery Sinning throws the ball into play in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camree Miller got the scoring started for Alexandria with a goal seven minutes into the game. This was her first of what would be two goals on the night, as the other came later in the half.

Greta Oldenkamp also scored in the first half off of Allie Haabala's corner kick.

Elle Heydt and Sophia Korynta scored in the second half for Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sophia Korynta and Haabala had two assists each, while Emma Paulson had another.

Aubrie Johnson only faced two shots and saved both of them, earning a clean sheet for Alexandria.

“Our opponents have had a difficult time breaking through our defensive pressure,” Coach Korynta said. “Lydia Oldenkamp and Mikayla Eggen have done a great job from the back line communicating and helping to sort things out defensively. Greta, Mackenzie Jurchenko, and Lilly Dutton have learned how to play our new formation very effectively from a defensive side and are doing a great job getting involved with our attack.”

Alexandria returns home to play Cloquet at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Lydia Oldenkamp and Allie Habaala - Willmar vs. Alexandria, 082923.006.jpg
Alexandria junior Lydia Oldenkamp (right) celebates a goal scored by Greta Oldenkamp off a corner kick with junior Allie Haabala (left) in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Volleyball players contest the ball at the net
Prep
Volleyball: Osakis rolls in home opener
11h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Pair of blue sport shoes and water laid on a wooden board in a tree autumn alley with maple leaves - accessories for run exercise or workout activity.
Prep
Cross country roundup: Four local schools compete in opening meets
21h ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
EP Tennis
Prep
Girls tennis: Osakis sweeps Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Sutherlin
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Fatality
News
Pedestrian dies in crash on I-94 near Alexandria
4d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Fire
Local
Shed catches fire near Evansville Saturday morning
2d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Flyer.png
Local
Brother seeks information about missing sister last seen in Alexandria
5m ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP County Government 2
Local
Mobile home property tax payments in Douglas County due on Aug. 31
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report