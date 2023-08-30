Girls soccer: Alexandria cruises to win over Willmar

The Alexandria girls soccer team moved to 3-0 (3-0 Section 8AA) on the year after a 5-0 win on the road over Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

“We played with intensity and continued working as a team to create many different types of scoring opportunities,” Alexandria head coach Amy Korynta said. “We have a team that is willing to work hard all of the time to get better, and they love being together; this is showing on the field. It was a beautiful night, and the team played a beautiful game. Willmar was our biggest test of the season to this point.”

Alexandria senior Avery Sinning throws the ball into play in a Central Lakes Conference matchup against Willmar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Camree Miller got the scoring started for Alexandria with a goal seven minutes into the game. This was her first of what would be two goals on the night, as the other came later in the half.

Greta Oldenkamp also scored in the first half off of Allie Haabala's corner kick.

Elle Heydt and Sophia Korynta scored in the second half for Alexandria.

Sophia Korynta and Haabala had two assists each, while Emma Paulson had another.

Aubrie Johnson only faced two shots and saved both of them, earning a clean sheet for Alexandria.







“Our opponents have had a difficult time breaking through our defensive pressure,” Coach Korynta said. “Lydia Oldenkamp and Mikayla Eggen have done a great job from the back line communicating and helping to sort things out defensively. Greta, Mackenzie Jurchenko, and Lilly Dutton have learned how to play our new formation very effectively from a defensive side and are doing a great job getting involved with our attack.”

Alexandria returns home to play Cloquet at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.