Girls soccer: Alexandria has strength in numbers

The defending Section 8AA champions, the Alexandria Cardinals, have a lot of student-athletes out of the team this year.

The Cardinals have 47 student-athletes interested in playing soccer and are looking to building off a 16-3 season that featured a state tournament appearance.

While they do have to replace six-year starter Sophia Vinje and all-state player Ellen Panther (both of whom have graduated), the Cardinals have 15 players back with varsity experience.

“This is a very high number so we are very excited about the experience we have on the field,” Alexandria head coach Amy Korynta said. “We expect this team to gel quickly and work together very well. They are a very athletic and highly competitive group, so we expect them to work hard and set high goals for themselves and the team.”

Back for the Cardinals this year is senior Sophia Korynta, who had 18 goals and eight assists last season and made the Class AA State Tournament team. She also was an All-Central Lakes Conference selection, while then-junior Elle Heydt was an honorable mention after leading the Cardinals in assists with nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Greta Oldenkamp is also a returning all-conference honorable mention from last season.

“We have a lot of overall athleticism, speed and quick decision making, ability to attack from all positions, ability to work together and a very positive culture in the entire girls soccer program,” Coach Korynta said.

With new players filling into new positions, coach Korynta said, “We’re giving them time to come together with new players, as we continue to try to move the ball quickly and create scoring opportunities in different ways.”

In 2022, Alexandria defeated East Grand Forks, 1-0, in the Section 8AA title game. In conference play, Alexandria went 8-2 and finished second behind Sartell.

Korynta labeled Sartell as a team to look out for in the conference, along with Brainerd and St. Cloud Tech.

Korynta labeled St. Cloud Tech and Willmar as two of the top teams in the section.

2023 ALEXANDRIA GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE -

Aug. 24 - vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 - at Detroit Lakes, 1 p.m.

Aug. 29 - at Willmar, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 - vs. Cloquet, 3 p.m.

Sept. 7 - at Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 - vs. East Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 - vs. Rocori, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 - at St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 - at Monticello, 11 a.m.

Sept. 19 - at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 - vs Sartell, 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 - vs. Willmar, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 - at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 - at Moorhead, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 - vs Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 - vs. Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.