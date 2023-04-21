Girls hockey: Alexandria wraps up conference title-winning season

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria girls hockey team recently handed out yearly awards for the season after they went 14-12-1 (10-1-1 Central Lakes Conference) and won the Central Lakes Conference title.

This was Alexandria’s first conference title win since 2008.

Alexandria’s run was anchored by All-CLC selections, senior Lauren Maras, senior Ella Westlund, and sophomore Emma Ramstorf. Junior Sophia Korynta and sophomore Hunter Sellnow were named all-conference honorable mentions.

Alexandria's Lauren Maras prepares for a faceoff in the first period of the team's 6-3 win over the St. Cloud Crush in the Section 8AA quarterfinals on Feb. 7, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Maras crossed the 100 career point total and led Alexandria with 37 (15 goals and 22 assists). Ramstorf was second on the team in points with 22 (10 goals and 12 assists). Maras and Ramstorf were named to the All-Section 8AA team.

Westlund was third on the team this season, even with missing some games early on in the season while recovering from an injury. Westlund had 18 points (10 goals and 8 assists) this season.

Korynta had the fourth-most points on the team as she finished with 16 (7 goals and 9 assists).

Sellnow went 8-4 in net this season, made 299 goals, had a .920 save percentage, shut out four opponents and had a 2.15 goals against average.

Alexandria's Hunter Sellnow prepares for a faceoff in the second period of Alexandria's 6-3 win over the St. Cloud Crush on Feb. 7, 2023 in the Section 8AA quarterfinals. Sellnow made 27 saves in the game. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Senior Courtney Viollette won the High School Hockey Hobey Baker Character Award Winner. She played in eight games on varsity this season.

For team awards, Maras and Westlund were named the team’s Leadership award winners after serving as captains this year. Maras also won the team’s hardest worker award.

Alena Maras won the junior varsity team’s hardest worker award. Alena played in 16 varsity games this season and totaled three points (1 goal and 2 assists).

Aubrie Porter won the varsity team’s most improved player award, while Katherine Korynta won it for the JV team.

Porter scored 11 points (1 goal and 10 assists) this season for the Cardinals on varsity. Katherine Korynta played in eight games on varsity this season.

Alexandria made it to the section semifinals this winter. Jeff Doherty earned the Section 8AA Assistant Coach of the Year.

On top of all this, Alexandria had a bevy of academic award winners and a number of letter winners.

Alexandria MSHSL Academic Spotlight Award Winners -

GOLD (3.6-4.0) - Alena Maras, Courtney Violette, Alayna Loveland, Tayler Treat, Lauren Maras, Emma Ramstorf, Kylie Lattimer, Stella Brown, Katherine Korynta, Maya Wagner, Lauren Hornstein, Ella Westlund, Zella Noetzelman, Jersey Severson, Sophia Korynta, Aubrie Porter, Sydney Menk, Lilly Dutton, Jada Waldorf, Jisella Haskamp, Rachael Mohr, Hunter Sellnow, Kaija Niblett

SILVER (3.0-3.59) - Kennedy Ellingson, Kenna Klocke, Julia Doherty, Sophia Wiseman, Cadence Ellingson, Morgan Aure, Ava Van Bruggen

CLC Academic Excellence Award Winners (Seniors only) - Ella Westlund, Lauren Maras, Sophia Wiseman, Courtney Violette, Stella Brown. Aubrie Porter

All-State Academic Award Winners (Seniors only) 3.80GPA or higher - Aubrie Porter, Courtney Violette

Participation Awards - Alena Maras, Kenna Klocke, Courtney Violette, Alayna Loveland, Stella Brown, Sophia Wiseman, Katherine Korynta, Maya Wager, Zella Noetzelman, Sydney Menk, Ava Van Bruggen, Jisella Haskamp, Kaija Niblett

Letter winners - Alena Maras, Kennedy Ellingson, Courtney Violette, Alayna Loveland, Julia Doherty, Tayler Treat, Lauren Maras, Emma Ramstorf, Kylie Lattimer, Stella Brown, Sophia Wiseman, Cadence Ellingson, Morgan Aure, Lauren Hornstein, Ella Westlund, Jersey Severson, Sophia Korynta, Aubrie Porter, Sydney Menk, Lilly Dutton, Jada Waldorf, Rachael Mohr, Hunter Sellnow

