Girls golf: Lakers take fourth at Alexandria Invite

Arivia and Annika DeBoer tied for sixth in the tournament.

(MInnewaska) Ava Kollman - DSC_9030.JPG
Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer hits a tee shot down a fairway at Alexandria Golf Club during a meet on April 26, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 27, 2023 at 9:59 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Minnewaska girls golf team had a solid showing on Wednesday at the Alexandria Invitational, as they had some top finishes as placed fourth as a team (361), behind Alexandria.

Sophomore Arivia DeBeor and 8th-grader Annika DeBoer posted a round of 85 and tied-for-sixth place overall.

Arivia posted eight pars in her round, while Annika birdied the “Minnesota Hole” (par 3, 7th hole) and had five pars in her round.

Freshman Ava Kollman tied-for-20th with a round of 92 and birdied the par 3 13th hole.

Rounding out the scores for the Lakers, 7th-grader Lilly Ogdahl posted a round of 99, sophomore Lexi Barness posted a round of 103, and 7th-grader Anna Kollman posted a round of 116.

Minnewaska competes on Monday at Noon and 4 p.m. in Sauk Centre and Melrose.

(Minnewaska) Lillie Ogdahl -DSC_8956.JPG
Minnewaska's Lilly Ogdahl watches her tee shot land on the 7th hole at Alexandria Golf Club during a meet on April 26, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

