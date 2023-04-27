Girls golf: Lakers take fourth at Alexandria Invite

ALEXANDRIA - The Minnewaska girls golf team had a solid showing on Wednesday at the Alexandria Invitational, as they had some top finishes as placed fourth as a team (361), behind Alexandria.

Sophomore Arivia DeBeor and 8th-grader Annika DeBoer posted a round of 85 and tied-for-sixth place overall.

Arivia posted eight pars in her round, while Annika birdied the “Minnesota Hole” (par 3, 7th hole) and had five pars in her round.

Freshman Ava Kollman tied-for-20th with a round of 92 and birdied the par 3 13th hole.

Rounding out the scores for the Lakers, 7th-grader Lilly Ogdahl posted a round of 99, sophomore Lexi Barness posted a round of 103, and 7th-grader Anna Kollman posted a round of 116.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnewaska competes on Monday at Noon and 4 p.m. in Sauk Centre and Melrose.