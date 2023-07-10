Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls golf: Cardinals see success in 2023

Another strong season is in the books for the Cardinals.

Aisling O'Connor No. 6-DSC_6014.JPG
Alexandria's Aisling O'Connor chips the ball from off the No. 6 West green at Bunker Hills Golf Course at the Class AAA State Tournament on June 14, 2023. O'Connor was a team captain for Alexandria in 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 6:45 AM

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria girls golf team had another successful season where they won the Central Lakes Conference title and placed second in the Section 8AAA championship.

Before Hannah Boraas, Aisling O’Connor and Rachel Bowen headed off to the Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, the Cardinals hosted an awards banquet at Geneva Golf Club in Alexandria.

The girls had a successful state meet that was capped off by senior Hannah Boraas tied for 10th. With that top-10 finish to end her high school career, Boraas, who will play college golf at Montana State University starting in the fall, finished her illustrious high school tenure, with another all-state finish.

BoraasHannah 2393.jpg
Hannah Boraas
File photo

Boraas, along with fellow senior, O’Connor, were team captains this season. Boraas and O’Connor made the Academic All-State team and were CLC Scholar Athletes.

Boraas, along with O’Connor, Bowen, junior Grace Herzog and freshman Ellie Sticha made the All-Central Lakes Conference team, while freshman Cadence Simon finished as an all-conference honorable mention.

Bowen, who was a sophomore this past spring, was awarded the Coaches Award.

Rounding out the 2023 Alexandria girls golf awards, sophomores Kennedy Ellingson and Haley Srock were named the team’s Most Improved Players.

Rachel Bowen No. 5-DSC_5998.JPG
Alexandria sophomore Rachel Bowen hits a shot from the No. 5 West fairway at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 14, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA PARTICIPATION - Avery Sinning, Savannah Auran, Dania Hale, Alexis Loosbrock, Malorie Raether, Maddux Boyer, Olivia Gervais, Ellen Sansted, Aspen Schoenrock, Sidney Backlund, Holly Meyer, Hailey Ness, Nina Rehn, Rylen Schmitz, Nora Steidl, Kendall Swenson, and Jolianna Tung

ALEXANDRIA LETTERWINNERS - Hannah Boraas, Aisling O'Connor, Ella Houska, Grace Herzog, Rachel Bowen, Kennedy Ellingson, Haley Srock, Ellie Sticha, Cadence Simon

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
