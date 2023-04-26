Girls golf: Alexandria's Hannah Boraas wins again; Alexandria takes third at home meet

ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria senior Hannah Boraas has done a lot of winning on golf courses in the area in her youth.

The two-time Resorters champion (women's division - 2022, junior 13-15 - 2020) and multi-time conference and section champion won once again in Alexandria on Wednesday at a home meet at Alexandria Golf Club with a score of 73 (1-over par).

Alexandria's Hannah Boraas chips the ball from just left of the No. 6 green at Alexandria Golf Club in a meet at Alexandria on April 26, 2023. Boraas birdied the hole and won the meet with a score of 73 (1-over par). Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"Overall, I'm pleased with my round, but I know I can do better," Boraas said.

Boraas' win on Wednesday is her second, and there's only been two meets that Alexandria has competed in. Boraas took first place in a meet in Willmar on Monday by posting a score of 71 (1-under par).

Boraas, who will play college golf at Montana State starting next fall, had a consistent round on Wednesday as she pared 14 holes. She carded a birdie on the 2nd (par 4) and the 6th hole (par 5).

"I was happy with the first nine holes being able to get a lot of pars and a couple of birdies," Boraas said. "The birdies weren't dropping as much as I would've liked. The back nine was more of a grind just because it got colder and windier."

With a mix of tricky weather and course conditions, the Cardinals have been limited in how many times they've played outside.

"The greens were great," Boraas said. "The fairways were a little tricky, but overall the course was great for only opening up on Tuesday."

Boraas said she's traveled south to Iowa to get a couple of rounds in.

Boraas held off Detroit Lakes junior Hanna Knoop, who finished second with a score of 76 (4-over par).

Detroit Lakes finished as the top team on the day in Wednesday's meet with a score of 329 and had four top-ten finishers.

"They had a fabulous start," Zupfer said. "They had one girl (Hanna Knoop) who was 4-under through six holes and another girl who was 1-under at that point too. But then they ran into some of the tougher holes on the course. They had a good team win today, and competing against them this season will be tough. We're going to have to put together four or five good scores together to beat them. I know we're going to able to compete with them head-to-head; we're just going to have to bring our 'A game.'"

Monday's meet in Willmar was the first time many of the Alexandria Cardinals played outside this spring.

Alexandria junior Grace Herzog lines up a put on the 2nd green at Alexandria Golf Club in a meet on April 26, 2023. Herzog tied for 13th overall and Alexandria placed third out of 13 teams. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"The weather was a bit of a setback for us a few times," Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. "They opened up the back of the driving range for the golf teams a couple of weeks ago, and we were able to start hitting balls, and they even opened up the putting green up front. But for most of us, we hadn't been on a course actually playing until Monday."

Alexandria, who has won the last two Minnesota State High School League Class AAA state titles, was without some of their more experienced varsity players on Wednesday because of the 2023 DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.

But the Cardinals rounded out their varsity lineup nicely on Wednesday with some younger pieces that helped them finish third overall (355), behind runner-up Wayzata (337).

"I'm thrilled with how some of our lesser experienced kids have already stepped up and performed as well as they have," Zupfer said. "For five of them, this was their first 18-hole varsity competition. To get the scores we got, I'm thrilled with that. We'll have three more kids battling that'll get back on and in the lineup next week. So what we've done is we've been able to build our depth this week, and that's exciting."

Junior Grace Herzog had one birdie (the par 4 9th) and five pars on her day and scored an 88 to place tied for 13th.

Sophomore Haley Srock had five pars on the day, which helped her tie for 29th (95), while freshman Cadence Simon pared three holes to place her in a tie for 38th (99).

Alexandria's Haley Srock launches a tee shot down the No. 10 fairway at Alexandria Golf Club during a meet on April 25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Rounding out the Cardinals' top-six, sophomore Kennedy Ellingson finished tied for 40th (100), while senior Ella Houska tied for 55th (108th).

Overall the Cardinals are satisfied with their two top-three finishes (they won the Willmar meet on Monday) and aim to build on this momentum moving forward.

"It was tough because we're missing some good players right now at ICDC, but I'm grateful that these girls from JV are getting a chance to realize what playing 18 holes is like and getting the swing of things," Boraas said.

Zupfer is excited about the youth and the numbers in the girls golf program.

Alexandria sophomore Kennedy Ellingson lines up a putt on the No. 4 green at Alexandria Golf Club in a meet on April 26, 2023. Ellingson is one of many young players that the program is excited about for the future. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We have more players out this year than I've had in my 15 years prior," Zupfer said. "We've got 27 players out; we've got a large sophomore class and a large freshman class. A number of kids did play JV last year and are able to step up and help out on the varsity team."

Boraas has big goals for her senior season, which includes trying to break the program's low-stroke record (69).

"I would love to individually break the school record; that's one of my main goals," Boraas said. "I also want to have a good run at sections and state if I make it."

Boraas placed 10th in the Class AAA State Tournament last year with a two-day score of 150.

She's been on the varsity golf team since 7th grade and has been one of the reasons Alexandria has won the last two state championships.

And now, in her final high school season, she wants to help the team make it to the highest level of competition in the state once again.

"I really want to push these girls," Boraas said. "One of the bigger goals of mine is to make them stronger and be a positive influence on them. We want to win the Central Lakes Conference and make it to state."

Alexandria is back in Willmar for a meet on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

Alexandria's Ella Houska chips from just off the No. 4 green at Alexandria Golf Club on April 26, 2023, during a meet. Alexandria placed third at the meet. Alexandria's Cadence Simon putts on the No. 4 green at Alexandria Golf Club during a meet on April 26, 2023. Alexandria took third at the meet. Alexandria's Grace Herzog pitches up a shot in front of the No. 4 green at Alexandria Golf Club during a meet on April 26, 2023.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Detroit Lakes, 329; 2. Wayzata, 337; 3. Alexandria, 355; 4. Minnewaska, 361; 5. Brainerd, 365; 6. Moorhead, 372; 7. Sartell, 377; 8. Legacy Christian Academy, 390; 9. Buffalo, 391; 10. Willmar, 396; 11. Fergus Falls, 416; 12. Bemidji, 426; 13. St. Cloud Crush, 444

