Girls golf: Alexandria's Hannah Boraas named a finalist for the 2023 Ms. Minnesota Golf award

The finalists for the Mr. and Ms. Minnesota Golf award were announced on Thursday, June 8, 2023 , and among the eight finalists for the Ms. Minnesota Golf honor is Alexandria senior Hannah Boraas.

Rose Baynes (Eden Prairie), Kate Burke (Edina), Avery O’Donnell (Elk River), Izzy Olson (Brainerd), Nicole Reineke (Chaska), and Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) and Victoria Woytassek (Jordan).

Josh Esterley (Chaska), Kagan Kollar (Maple Grove), Joseph Rohlwing (Eastview), Zach Rouleau (Farmington), Kyler Schwamb (Farmington), Drew Teeter (Albert Lea), Max Wilson (Roseau) and Joseph Wiscoki (Willmar) are the finalists for the Mr. Minnesota award.

The award has been given out by the Minnesota Golf Association since 2016.

The winners of the award will be announced at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Boraas is ranked third in the state in scoring average (71.7) only trailing VanArragon (71.0) and Simley’s Reese McCauley (70.3).

Boraas, along with Alexandria senior Aisling O’Connor and sophomore Rachel Bowen compete at the MSHSL Class AAA State Meet on June 13-14, 2023, at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.