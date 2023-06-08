99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Girls golf: Alexandria's Hannah Boraas named a finalist for the 2023 Ms. Minnesota Golf award

The winners of the Mr. and Ms. Minnesota Golf awards will be announced on Sunday night.

BoraasHannah 2393.jpg
Hannah Boraas
File photo
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:32 PM

The finalists for the Mr. and Ms. Minnesota Golf award were announced on Thursday, June 8, 2023 , and among the eight finalists for the Ms. Minnesota Golf honor is Alexandria senior Hannah Boraas.

Rose Baynes (Eden Prairie), Kate Burke (Edina), Avery O’Donnell (Elk River), Izzy Olson (Brainerd), Nicole Reineke (Chaska), and Kathryn VanArragon (Blaine) and Victoria Woytassek (Jordan).

Josh Esterley (Chaska), Kagan Kollar (Maple Grove), Joseph Rohlwing (Eastview), Zach Rouleau (Farmington), Kyler Schwamb (Farmington), Drew Teeter (Albert Lea), Max Wilson (Roseau) and Joseph Wiscoki (Willmar) are the finalists for the Mr. Minnesota award.

The award has been given out by the Minnesota Golf Association since 2016.

The winners of the award will be announced at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Boraas is ranked third in the state in scoring average (71.7) only trailing VanArragon (71.0) and Simley’s Reese McCauley (70.3).

Boraas is ranked No. 3 in the state (McCauley is No. 2 and VanArragon).

Boraas, along with Alexandria senior Aisling O’Connor and sophomore Rachel Bowen compete at the MSHSL Class AAA State Meet on June 13-14, 2023, at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
