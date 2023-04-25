Girls golf: Alexandria wins first meet of the year by 34 strokes

The Alexandria girls golf team, who has won the last two Class AAA state championships, started the season off strong in Willmar with a win on Monday by 34 strokes.

Alexandria had a team total of 348, and Lac Qui Parle Valley finished second in the 10-team field.

“I was really excited to see how some of our newer players to the varsity were going to perform. I was very pleased with their results,” Alexandria head coach Tim Zupfer said. “Even with no opportunities to play prior to this, some of the girls performed at or above their level of play on the JV team last spring. Even with a few big numbers on their scorecards, they were able to hold things together and post respectable scores.”

Senior Hannah Boraas paced Alexandria with a score of 71 (1-under par). This gave Boraas, who will play college golf at Montana State, the individual win on Monday.

Boraas stood atop the individual leaderboard by 11 strokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hannah really had a fine round,” Zupfer said. “She hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation and 11 of 14 fairways off the tee. Her round included four birdies, 11 pars, and only three bogeys. She was pleased with her ball-striking and looks forward to more chances to work on the short game.

Joining Boraas in the individual top 10 was junior Grace Herzog with a seventh-place finish (91), freshman Ellie Sticha with a tied-for-eighth finish (92), and Haley Srock (94) with a tied-for-tenth finish.

Alexandria's Ellie Sticha is a part of a youth movement within the Alexandria program who has now won back-to-back Class AAA State titles. Sticha finished seventh in a meet at Willmar on April 24, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“After a sluggish start, Grace really settled in and played well,” Zupfer said. “She was pleased to card a birdie on hole No. 4, and she was also happy with her chipping. Ellie was pretty happy with her ball striking, as she managed to hit 10-of-15 fairways. She had five holes with some big numbers but played the other 13 holes quite well. She is looking for an opportunity to spend time on her short game to lower her score. Haley really had a nice performance. She hit 7-of-15 fairways off the tee and tied Hannah for the fewest number of putts in her round. She parred five holes in her round, along with eight bogeys. She looks to dial in her irons a little more. From what I was able to see, she had a solid short game.”

Rounding out the Alexandria top-six on Monday, Kennedy Ellingson posted a 102, and senior Ella Houck scored a 104.

“Kennedy had a nice start to her season and carded her first birdie on hole No. 15,” Zupfer said. “She hit many solid shots and is just starting to learn how far she hits each club. She is a good ball striker and will start to see lower scores as she has an opportunity to work on her short game. Ella was pleased with how she hit her driver, as she managed to hit 10-of-15 fairways off the tee. She would have liked to hit some of her irons a little better. She also would like to lower her number of putts. She carded her first birdie of the season on hole No. 11.”

Alexandria hosts its first home meet of the season on Wednesday at Alexandria Golf Club at 10 a.m.

TEAM SCORES - 1. Alexandria, 348; 2. Lac Qui Parle Valley, 382; 3. BOLD, 383; 4. Dawson-Boyd, 388; 5. Sartell, 392; 6. Willmar, 417; 7. St. Cloud Crush, 422; 8. Community Christian, 459; 9. MACCRAY, 472; 10. Benson, 540

