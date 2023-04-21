Girls basketball: Osakis looks back on a successful season

OSAKIS - The Osakis girls basketball team finished atop the Prairie Conference this season as they finished with a 7-1 conference record (12-14 overall) and the conference title.

“What I learned about this team is that they love to take charges for gatorades and they love to have fun,” Osakis head coach Pat Kalpin said. “They love to celebrate wins which is my favorite part about every year. Winning the conference title is a great team accomplishment. It was tough to see the season end with the loss to Kimball, but we couldn’t be more proud of this team for what they accomplished all season long and how they represented our school with tremendous pride and sportsmanship. Thank you girls for a great season.”

Taylor Dirkes took home the most valuable player award, as she led the team in steals with 76 and assists with 75. She also led the team in three-point shooting at 34.2 percent.

Kylee Kranz / All-Section 6AA team Contributed photo by Pat Kalpin

Kiley Kranz controlled the glass as she led the team in rebounds with 173. She was named to the All-Section 6AA team this season. She led the team in field goal percentage at 52.4 percent while shooting a team-best 77.4 percent at the free throw line. She also made the academic all-state team.

Madeline Anderson won the team’s most improved player award while Greta Faber won the defensive player of the year award and Madi Collins won the Silverstreak award.

“To sum up the season, we played a ton of games with no practices,” Kalpin said. “I figured it out in January and February we had nine practices combined. Practices are important, especially for a young team. We had a stretch where we played three games per week for five weeks in a row. In the past we maybe had to play three games per week in two-to-three weeks, but never consecutive. In those five weeks, we had injuries, sickness, and players gone for various reasons. These girls have heard this from me many times, but we never make excuses and these girls never did.”

Osakis Carlee Muenzhuber (left), Kiley Kranz (center) and Taylor Dirkes (right) take a photo with their 2023 All-Conference team awards. Contributed photo by Pat Kalpin

Kranz, Dirkes, and Carlee Muenzhuber were named to the all-conference team.

Kalpin is proud of the attitude and effort the team played with this season.

“This group of girls can best be described as a group with a great attitude, they’re hard workers, great teammates, energetic, competitive, fun, and overall they’re just great kids,” Kalpin said. “The commandery this team had was great was something that we sensed early this season. There are other years where we spend a ton of time team-building and getting the girls to play and work together. This year, we really didn’t have to worry or deal with that very often or hardly at all.”

Osakis Silverstreaks / All-Conference Academic team Contributed photo by Pat Kalpin

ALL-CONFERENCE ACADEMIC - Kiley Kranz, Carlee Muenzhuber, Madeline Anderson, Hailey Walker, Greta Faber, Taylor Dirkes, Stephy Marthaler, Bella Weisser, Kaelyn Walker

LETTER-WINNERS - Kiley Kranz, Madi Collins, Carlee Muenzhuber, Madeline Anderson, Maggie Dirkes, Dari Meyer, Hailey Walker, Kiana Kendall, Greta Faber, Taylor Dirkes, Harley Tulio, Stephy Marthaler, Bella Weisser, Kaelyn Walker

