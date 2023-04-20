99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Girls basketball: Chargers complete first season under Steve Schreiber

The Chargers are excited about the future.

Kylee Dingwall-DSC_6962.JPG
Brandon-Evansville's Kylee Dingwall looks for an opponent teammate to pass to during a game on Jan. 30, 2023, against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley. Dingwall had 25 for B-E in the 64-49 loss. Dingwall made the all-conference team.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
April 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM

EVANSVILLE - Former Bemidji and Menagha head coach Steve Schreiber just completed his first season leading the Brandon-Evansville girls basketball program.

B-E had a 9-18 record this season and had some players earn honors.

Junior Kylee Dingwall was named to the All-Little Eight Conference team. This season she averaged 11.9 points per game, along with five rebounds and three steals per game.

Senior Sydney Schaefer won the team’s leadership award.

These two, along with Kayla Bitzan-Anderson, EmmaLee Brethorst, Grace Otto, Skylar Bitzan, Madison Anderson, Hadley Baune, Taylor Dingwall, Ava Santjer, and Mia Elmer were letter winners for the Chargers this season.

Schreiber is excited to see how the team grows in the offseason.

“I’m really looking forward to working with these girls this summer,” Schreiber said. “They are fully committed to being better next year, and I think we will surprise people with the growth we make.”

