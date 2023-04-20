Girls basketball: Alexandria celebrates a big leap

ALEXANDRIA - A young Alexandria team made quite the impact in the 2022-23 season.

Alexandria improved from a 12-14 mark from the season prior to win the Central Lakes Conference title, the Section 8AAA title, and earned a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA State Tournament in March.

Alexandria finished conference play undefeated (14-0) and with a 26-6 overall record.

Sophomore forward Hadley Thul had a standout performance at the state tournament and earned a spot on the all-state tournament team and the coaches association all-state tournament team. Thul also made the Class AAA All-State team.

Alexandria sophomore Hadley Thul

She was voted the team’s offensive MVP this season after scoring 502 points, recording 75 steals, blocking 26 shots, grabbing 248 rebounds, and finishing with 117 deflections, all of which were team highs. She also led the team in field goal percentage at 55.1 percent.

She, along with sophomore guards Allie Haabala, Chloe Scholl and MaCee Linow made the all-conference team.

Haabala, who was an all-state AAA honorable mention, led the team in assists with 87 and finished third on the team in points with 308. She was second on the team in steals with 61.

Alexandria's Allie Haabala

Scholl had the second-highest field goal percentage (53.6) and was second on the team in points with 343.

Linow led the team in three-pointers made with 58 and in free throw percentage (72.1). She was fourth on the team in field goal percentage at 50.2. She scored 304 points this season.

On defense, senior guard Ella Steussy was an anchor for the Cardinals' defense and her effort didn’t go unnoticed. Her teammates voted her as the defensive player of the year.

Alexandria's Ella Steussy

Freshman Kate Hennessy had a profound effect on the team as well and made some big starts towards the middle and end of the season. She was voted the team’s most improved player and finished second on the team in blocks with 16 and was second in free throw percentage (70 percent). She scored 110 points this season.

Senior guard Morgan Seesz dealt with injuries throughout the season but scored 143 points and provided valuable leadership along with Steussy and senior forward Charlotte Lempka. Seesz was named as an all-conference honorable mention.

Alexandria had balance and strong team play throughout the season and the conference recognized that. Haabala, Scholl, Seesz, Linow, and Thul were all mentioned as CLC Performers of the Week throughout the season.

Rounding out the varsity teammate awards, Seesz and junior Kaia Emter each took home the Top 20 Team Player of the Year award.

Emter was named the offensive player of the year while sophomore Camree Miller won the defensive player of the year award and Lempka won the most improved player of the year award.

In addition to success on the court, the Cardinals had a lot of success in the classroom too. The Cardinals finished the season as an MSHSL Academic Gold level team with a team cumulative GPA of 3.81.

Steussy and Seesz, who were team captains this year and took home the team’s captains awards, also earned academic all-state honors at the end of the season. These two and Lempka were CLC Academic Senior award winners.

With a lot of success this season and a healthy amount of young talent, Alexandria is excited to see what the future may hold.

ALEXANDRIA LETTER-WINNERS - SENIORS - Morgan Seesz, Ella Steussy, Charlotte Lempka; JUNIORS - Kaia Emter, Elle Heydt; SOPHOMORES - Alison Krasky, Allie Haabala, Ellen Sanstead, Hadley Thul, MaCee Linow, Camree Miller, Chloe Scholl; FRESHMEN - Lauren Beyer, Scotland Brown, Kate Hennessy, Kendra Wolf; 8TH-GRADE - Gretta Kelly, McKinley Hoelscher; MANAGER - Kinslee Gange

MSHSL SPOTLIGHT ON SCHOLARSHIP ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNERS - GOLD - Ella Steussy, Morgan Seesz, Charlotte Lempka, Kaia Emter, Elle Heydt, Hadley Thul, Chloe Scholl, Ellen Sanstead, Alison Krasky, Allie Haabala, Kate Hennessy, Kendra Wolf, Scotland Brown; SILVER - MaCee Linow, Lauren Beyer, Camree Miller