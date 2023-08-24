Football: Parkers Prairie ready to compete in new section

PARKERS PRAIRIE - With over half his team being upperclassmen, Parkers Prairie head football coach, Mike Johnson, will be able to lean heavily on his team’s proven leaders in 2023.

“Many of these young men had a lot of varsity experience this past year, and several of them

have been multiple-year starters for us,” Johnson said. “Our group of upperclassmen mix well with our underclassmen. This year’s seniors and juniors have demonstrated they have what it takes to be a competitive team in multiple sports. These young men are smart, driven, and mesh well together to form what we believe to be a strong football team this fall.”

The Panthers had a lot of reshuffling this offseason and will be in both a new district and a new section, pitting them against a host of new programs. Johnson is confident that his team has what it takes to be competitive each week and has as good a chance as any other team to be playing in the Fargodome this postseason.

The Panthers had a 3-6 record last season and played in the Section 4A playoffs, but are now in Section 6A.

To accomplish that goal, the Panthers will need a big year from players like Cohen Noska, who is entering his third year as the Panthers starting quarterback, and from tight end Holden Truax, who is one of the team’s top receivers and an impact player on defense.

Despite returning a lot of key pieces, Johnson’s roster is a bit smaller than in years past, so he will, again, be looking for leadership from his experienced players to bring some of the underclassmen up to speed and add some depth to the varsity rotations. And conditioning will be a pivotal piece for the Panthers if they want to make a push into the postseason.

“This year, we need to put together four quarters of sound, physical execution,” Johnson said. “That’s a challenge we will give to our team as well as the ability to be the best at controlling all of the things they can control - things like strong work ethic, being young men of integrity, having grit, representing our school and community in a positive way and finishing the season as one of the highest GPA’s in the state.”

2023 PARKERS PRAIRIE FOOTBALL ROSTER

SENIORS - Seth Sansness, Dylan Debilzen, Mason Shultz, Devin Eggert, Holden Truax, Kayden Leininger, Zach Mrnak, Cohen Noska, John O’Brien, David Revering; JUNIORS - Mason Boesl, Nolan Steidl, Evan Lenzen, Riley Looker, Eric Lorsung, Leighton Gesell, Shane Hanson, Ben Wagner, Orran Hart, Chavous Wendt, Reid Hartman, Jackson Hubbling, Joe Johnson, Ethan Knauf; SOPHOMORES - Brant Bak, Zander Becker, Trevor Rounds, Isaac Ruckheim, Gavin Boesl, Zach Ruckheim, Zak Koep, Justin Olson; FRESHMEN - Xavier Richardson, Jordan Bushman, Arewen Dobratz, Peyton Skoglund, Tristan Hubbling, Sam Krueger, Nick Lahman, Ashton Lamb; COACHES - Head Coach - Mike Johnson, 5th season; ASSISTANT COACHES - Eli Gesell, Darby Carlson, Jeremiah Burnham, Brady Yrjo, Drew Johnson; MANAGERS - Michaela Doble, Bryce Vogt, Shyanne Hanson

PARKERS PRAIRIE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 (Thursday) at Lake Park Audubon, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8, vs Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 vs New York Mills, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 vs Breckenridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Staples-Motley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Pillager, 7 p.m.