Football: Ashby joins co-op with Brandon-Evansville

The communities of Ashby, Brandon, and Evansville already had an established co-op in boys and girls cross country, golf, and track and field before this school year.

And now football can be added to that list of co-ops as these communities will combine to be the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville Bolts for football starting this season.

"I'm very excited," Ashby activities director Andy Peterson said. "I think it's a great fit. Both schools are similar in size, and we mutually appreciate each other."

"Being only eight or nine miles apart, it makes sense to give these kids this kind of opportunity that they might not have without the co-op," Brandon-Evansville activities director Trent Hintermeister said. "We appreciate Ashby for all they do and what they stand for. They have a rich history of being dedicated to their student-athletes, and we like to think we're that way too."

Junior quarterback Micah Fuller looks for an open receiver to throw to during an A-B-E practice on Aug. 22, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

All A-B-E co-op teams are named the Bolts.

The Bolts will play 9-man football in the regular season but will play 11-man Class A for the postseason.

Ashby had previously been in a co-op with West Central Area for football.

Near the end of the 2022-23 school year, the West Central Area school board voted to dissolve the WCA-Ashby football co-op/

With the enrollment numbers, West Central Area was moved down to Class A when back in early April, the Minnesota State High School League announced new competitive section placements for the next two school years.

"That goes along with the news that we made Class A by ourselves," WCA activities director Jake Foslein said about the West Central Area-Ashby football co-op dissolving. "In my tenure here, we had never made Class A for football by ourselves alone. When you go to Class A and a co-op brings you to Class AA, you have to evaluate where you want to be. I know Alex and Kalon Prep have had that same kind of discussion. Our board made the decision to dissolve the co-op, and hopefully, we can sustain our numbers. We have some bigger boys grades coming up, and so I think this was the right decision for WCA."

WCA will now play in Class A for all sports after having been at the Class AA level in boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and football (with Ashby).

"We didn't see this coming," Foslein said. "When we moved up to Class AA two years ago, our numbers had us up there for four or five years. So when the new numbers came out this spring, it surprised us. We haven't had a whole lot of time to digest it. We'll get back to playing some familiar teams in the postseason, and it shortens our travel. They [Ashby] made the agreement to agree with the dissolution, and they found a partner in Brandon-Evansville, so hopefully it works out for them."

West Central Area, Ashby, and Brandon-Evansville still have a co-op in wrestling.

After the dissolution agreement was agreed upon in April, Ashby had discussions with Brandon-Evansville about joining up for a football co-op.

The Ashby and Brandon-Evansville school districts made a co-op agreement in May.

"I immediately reached out to Brandon-Evansville, and they were super receptive, and we got the ball rolling right away," Peterson said. "By the end of the school year last year, we had it all set up."

An Ashby-Brandon-Evansville player wearing an A-B-E helmet at a practice in Brandon on Aug. 22, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

When Ashby reached out to Brandon-Evansville, it didn't take long for the schools to come to an agreement.

"It wasn't much of a thought, and I mean that positively," Hintermeister said. "We have a nice relationship with them. We've had a lot of pride in Charger football, and I know Ashby was really happy with their co-op with West Central Area for the eight or nine years, or however long it was. But competitive section realignment changed things. It’s no secret that the jump from Class A to AA is bigger than the one from from 9-man to Class A because of bigger enrollments. But this spring, Ashby gave us a call and asked if we were interested. I sat down with head coach Dan Johnson and asked him his thoughts on it. He's had nothing but positive interactions with Ashby. He was an assistant coach with Ashby for track and field and had a lot of positive relationships with those student-athletes. I've worked with Andy and their superintendent, John Moore, and they are all great guys. Starting in early April, it all came together really quickly."

Peterson and Hintermeister both called the A-B-E co-ops in boys and girls cross country, golf, and track and field a success.

"As far as numbers go, they've been great," Peterson said. "It's been great having a fuller team, being able to have successful practices and just feeling more like a team and less individual sports as well as far as golf and cross country go, you know, those are both individual and team sports track as well. But by having kind of a combined effort, we're able to feel that team aspect of those sports."

Ashby has been a part of very successful teams at the state level in recent years, as WCA-Ashby made it to the Class AA State title game in 2021 and made the state tournament in 2017.

Ashby, whose athletic teams are called the Ashby Arrows, and Brandon-Evansville, whose athletic teams are called the Brandon-Evansville Chargers, held a naming contest at the end of July and the start of August to decide the team name for the new co-op.

And the clear winner was the "Bolts."

"It fits well with both schools, and I can't wait to see what graphics we come up with," Peterson said.

Having had a co-op in track and field over the last 20 years, along with cross country for 10 years and golf for two years, the schools have shared the color gold.

"I think the colors have always been set," Hintermeister said. "They've always had black and gold uniforms in track and cross country, so it only made sense to continue that, considering that Ashby's colors are maroon and gold, and ours are blue and gold."

Peterson and Hintermeister are both assistant coaches on the A-B-E football team.

"The future is bright for A-B-E football," Peterson said. "Our numbers in the junior high levels, especially, are going to be good. I think in the next five years, you're going to see a lot of success out of A-B-E football."

A-B-E assistant coach Adam Wagner (center) coaches players during a practice on Aug. 22, 2023, in Brandon. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

B-E was a Class A football school in the early 2000s and will play at that level starting with the 2023 season.

"Back when we started playing varsity football in Brandon in the 2010-11 school year, when that field was redone and created, the people who were in charge at that time did a nice job of making sure that our field would be able to be adaptable in case our enrollment ever grew so that the fields could expand to an 11 man field. So, luckily, we're not going to run into any problems with that," Hintermeister said.

A-B-E will play in Section 6A along with West Central Area, Parkers Prairie, Breckenridge, Lake Park Audubon, New York Mills, Pine River-Backus, and Walker-Hackensack-Ackley.

Right now, A-B-E is focusing on building team chemistry.

"That is going well," Johnson said. "We've tried to find opportunities to get them together. We went to Camp Ridley for an overnight stay (in late July) to do some team bonding, team building, and leadership development. That was a good weekend to get them together. They're with us because they want to play football. They want to succeed. They find value in one another. They bring a high work ethic and trustworthiness. They are good kids, and they are proving to their teammates how invested they are."

A-B-E's Sam Seifert (center) tries to wrap up A-B-E's Logan Haburn (right) during a practice in Brandon on Aug. 22, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

The Bolts have six senior captains this year: Logan Haburn, Jake Norby, Stephen Hamilton, Fred Schlotfeld, Solomon Wales, and Ben Seifert.

"We didn't decide on team captains until we went to Camp Ripley," Johnson said. "We wanted to see how our juniors and seniors navigated the process, and we tried to find out where they are at. They've been terrific with making sure everyone is included. We've got some Brandon-Evansville kids that are developing with Ashby kids. The Ashby kids have come to work and encourage Brandon-Evansville kids."

Johnson is excited about what the team captains bring to the team.

On the field, the Bolts have experienced players like their captains and quarterback Micah Fuller but are looking to beef up the trenches on both sides of the ball as this season progresses.

And with moving from 9-man to 11-man football, getting experience for as many different players as possible is even more important than it normally is.

"It's always important, especially on our offensive line," Johnson said. "We have a lot of skill guys back. Our linebacking core is all seniors, and our secondary could be a senior and a junior. We're going to have some experienced guys on defense, too. Playing 11-man football, we're going to have to find two more offensive linemen, and that's where we are young right now."

A-B-E's Royce Aasness returns a kick during a practice on Aug. 22, 2023, in Brandon. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

A-B-E hosts Win-E-Mac in Brandon on Sept. 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. to begin the season.

"I have liked what the kids are doing right now as far as far as building camaraderie," Johnson said. "I like the fact that we have 43 kids on our roster. So we've got a lot of options. I like the work ethic at this point. Now that we're actually in football season and the administrative work is done, I'm excited. I can't wait for that first game."

