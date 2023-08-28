Football: Alexandria set for challenge to open season

Alexandria is set to kick off the 2023 season and is doing so with optimism.

Alexandria is coming off a 4-6 season and nearly made it to the 2022 Section 8-5A title game. This year, the goal is to be playing for the section title.

"Our expectation is to always compete in that section final," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said. "We want to be the best that we can be by the end of the season."

The first test on the docket for Alexandria comes at home Friday against Chaska at 7 p.m.

"I think they are going to be a very good team to open against," Empting said. "They've been very good here over the last few years."

Chaska won the Class 5A title in 2019 and has been anchored by a strong defense. Over the last five seasons, Chaska has limited opponents to 10.85 points a game, while the offense has put up 26.4 points per game.

Chaska has a 40-12 record over the last five seasons.

Alexandria had a tough test to open the 2022 season as well. That was a game against the 2021 Class 4A state champions, Hutchinson. Hutchinson won that game, 46-21, against what was a mostly young Alexandria squad.

"We hope to be at a better starting point than we were a year ago since we have a lot of experience back," Empting said. "

Now, a year later, Alexandria comes into this season with more experience.

"Quarterback Chase Thompson is a big piece, and Jacob Lanoux (SB/LB) is, too," Empting said. "Sawyer Rumohr is a three-year starter for us at defensive tackle, and he'll take reps on both sides of the ball."

Thompson, a 6-foot-8 junior, completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,261 yards and 21 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

Alexandria junior quarterback Chase Thompson looks for an open receiver to throw to during a drill at a practice on Aug. 15, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"We have a lot of guys back, and we have a lot of depth," Thompson said after an Aug. 15, 2023, practice . "We're looking to make a run."

Mason Gorghuber, Evan Kludt, Walker Hennen, Mac Heydt, and Andrew Flaten are some of Alexandria's more experienced skill players.

On the offensive line, the Cardinals are looking to plug holes left by graduating players from last year.

"We lost some guys on the offensive line, but we feel good about what we have," Empting said after practice on Aug. 15, 2023. "We have always been good at throwing the ball, and we have to protect the quarterback. They have to be working as a unit, and I think we will be in a good spot with them."

Last year, Alexandria averaged 24 points per game on offense and allowed 29 points per game on defense.

This year, Empting said he expects the defense to be a strength for the team.

"I expect us to be strong on the defensive side of the ball, and we have a lot of returning skill guys on the offensive side," Empting said. "We're going to have to keep on improving our line on both sides. We have a lot of young guys in there. We feel really good about where they are, but we're going to need to get them experience."

In the North Central Red District last year (five teams), Alexandria, along with Moorhead and Sartell-St. Stephen finished tied for second with a 2-2 record in district play. Brainerd stoops atop the district with a 4-0 record.

Alexandria's Trey Pfeffer runs in open space during a practice on Aug. 15, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In section play, it was Moorhead who defeated Alexandria in the section semifinals, went on to win the section title, and played in the state tournament.

This year, the Cardinals have road games against all three of those teams in late September and early October.

"Moorhead and Brainerd are always teams that are going to be tough to beat," Empting said. "Brainerd is back in our section this year, so those two teams are going to be good competition in our section as well."

2023 ALEXANDRIA FOOTBALL

HEAD COACH - Mike Empting, 16th season

ASSISTANT COACHES - Russ Hinrichs, Zach Witt, Ty Granning, Chris Biegner, Eric Hartmann, Jordan Scherber, Nick Larson, Mike Quist; 9TH-GRADE COACHES - Harrison Aakre, Forrest Witt; Jerry Witt, Volunteer Assistant, Troy Monroe, Volunteer Assistant

ROSTER - SENIORS - Gavin Engelbrecht (C/LB), Sawyer Rumohr (T/DE), Landon Raths (G/LB), Ian Winter (T/DT), Thadeous Anderson (C/DT), Hayden Logan (T/DE), Jacob Lanoux (SB/LB), Andrew Flaten (RB/SS), Walker Hennen (RB/LB), Joaquin Ramos (K), Drew Gundberg (SE/CB), Cameron Simon (Y/LB), Kadyn Weber (SE/FS), Bralyn Steffensmeier (WR), Evan Moore (QB/FS), Brayden Staples (SE/LB); JUNIORS - Mac Heydt (RB/SS), Mason Gorghuber (TE/LB), Trey Pfeffer (SE/FS), Evan Kludt (SE/C), Daniel Jackson (K/P), Chase Thompson (QB), Samson Hagstrom (SE/FS), Dane Olson (SB/C), Wesley Schabel (SE/FS), Sam Anderson (SE/FS), Kyle Blankenship (SE/C), Dean Lempka (TE/DE), Lawton Ketelsen (SE/C), Lucas Fernholz (RB/LB), Brett Thornburg (RB/SS), Brayden Fischer (DB), Cody Nelson (G/DE), Dylan Gray (G/LB), Gavin Sayre (G/LB), Simon Jahner (G/LB), Karsten Habberstad (T/DT), Jaxon Werder (T/DT), Joe Martinson (G/DT), Kian Kramer (G/DE), Jacob Buck (T/DT), Cole Holman (T/DT), Ashton Sladek (T/DE), Lachlan Halman (SE/FS), Caden Zelasko (SS), Zach Anderson (Manager); SOPHOMORES - Thomas Hinrichs (SE/SS), Talan Witt (QB/DB), Aidan Schniederhan (RB/LB), Brett Meyer (TE/LB), Mason Witt (SE/DB), Brody Berg (RB/LB), Spencer Kleindl (TE/DE), Gage Deblieck (SE/LB), Rhett Granning (TE/S), Brady Emter (G/DE), Kingston (Huntley), Jeremiah Oleson (T/DE), Lucas Brovold (C/DE), Jackson Martinek (T/DT), Jack Morrissette (T/DT), Brody Buse (G/DT), Will Spencer (WR/S), Brady Gundberg (SE/DB), Myles Gray (WR/QLB), Hunter Schlosser (SE/FS), Jackson Drum (WR/CB), Owen Heinen (WR/SS), Jacob Loween (TE/LB), Matthew Gira (SE/SS), Nolan Johnson (RB/DB), Carson Goetsch (WR/CB), Brenden Behrens (G/DE), Gavin Schoenbrock (T/DT), Bryce Rustman (T/DE), Aden Button (T/DT), Evan Zabel (T/DT), Owen Oehlert (T/DT)

2023 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE -

Sept. 1 vs. Chaska, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Brainerd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Bemidji, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Moorhead, 7 p.m.