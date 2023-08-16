Football: Alexandria aiming to take a big step in 2023

The Alexandria football team comes into the 2023 season with more experience under its belt.

In 2022, Alexandria played a lot of sophomores who got their feet wet on the varsity level in what was a 4-6 season for the team.

Now, Alexandria is aiming to make a big stride forward in 2023 with more experience as a team.

Read more Alexandria Cardinals coverage from the Echo Press





"As I look back on last season, we played a lot of young kids, a lot of sophomores, lot of us got playing time, and they came along; I love the way we ended the season," Alexandria head coach Mike Empting said after a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. "We knew that last year that we were going to start off with a lot of kids that didn't have a ton of experience and that we were going to have to grow a lot as the season went on. Now this year, we're at a different starting point. Our goal is going to be the same as it is every year. We're going to be as good as we can be at the end of the year and hopefully be competing in the state tournament."

"I like how we've improved over the summer, and we've got a lot of guys who just have more experience this year," senior Walker Hennen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A herd of Alexandria defenders tackle a ball carrier during a practice on Aug. 15, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

While their 2022 season ended with a loss in the Section 8AAAAA playoffs, it's still viewed as a momentum builder for this season.

Alexandria trailed the Moorhead Spuds, 28-6, in the Section 8AAAAA semifinals on Oct. 29, 2022. But Alexandria rallied to make it a one-touchdown game, 35-28, with less than 20 seconds left in the game. However, Moorhead took the win and later won the Section 8AAAAA title to advance to the state tournament.

"We demonstrated a lot of grit in that game; they stuck with it," Empting said. "We were right there at the end of the game with the team that ended up winning the section last year. Now we've got to say, 'This is where we left off and what we have to build on.'"

"We were a pretty young team last year, and we had a lot of those guys that were getting their first varsity snaps," senior Evan Moore said. "Now they've matured and now know what they're doing and have a lot more confidence."

Among the returning starters from last season is quarterback Chase Thompson.

The 6-foot-8 junior completed 61.3 percent of his passes for 2,261 yards and 21 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

"We have a lot of guys back, and we have a lot of depth," Thompson said. "We're looking to make a run."

"I think he grew a lot throughout last season, and he's had a great summer," Empting said. "He's throwing the ball well. The biggest thing now is that he's a player now that's a junior with a year of varsity experience, so as far as the leadership with commanding the huddle as the quarterback, he knows he's in that spot. Having that year of experience with playing varsity and reading the defense gives him confidence, which is huge."

ADVERTISEMENT

Thompson has played in some big-time basketball games for the Alexandria boys basketball team, and Empting expects that to transfer over to the football field.

"He's been in big competitive situations in sports, and that carries over," Empting said. "That's the experience you want at that position. He brings that, so I'm excited to see what he can do for us this season."

Gone and graduated are Alexandria's top two receivers (in terms of production), Jaxon Schoenrock and Kelly Johnson, who combined for 1,446 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Senior Kadyn Weber and junior Mason Gorghuber combined for 563 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Alexandria senior Kadyn Weber walks back to the field after catching a touchdown pass during a drill at practice on Aug. 15, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Empting is excited about this year's receiving room.

"Jaxon and Kelly did a great job of getting open for us and catching passes last year, but honestly, we played a lot of guys in different roles last year," Empting said. "We've got Kadyn and Mason and guys like Drew Gundberg, who got a lot of experience last year. Jaxon and Kelly got open a lot, so they had the lion's share of the targets last year. The guys we have now can get open too, so I'm confident they're going to step well, and we have a lot of bodies that can do that."

At running back, Hennen is the leading returner after posting 293 rushing yards, four touchdowns, along with 148 receiving yards. He was the team's leading rusher last season.

Empting said that they expect the running game to pick up as the season progresses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The run game is something we're always working on, and it's always under construction, Empting said. "With Minnesota high school football, I feel like being able to run the ball well at the end of the year is very important. Before we can play inside, we have to get through some crummy outside weather where it might not be easy to throw the ball."

Regarding the offensive line, Alexandria has some spots to fill due to some starters graduating.

"We lost some guys on the offensive line, but we feel good about what we have," Empting said. "We have always been good at throwing the ball, and we have to protect the quarterback. They have to be working as a unit, and I think we will be in a good spot with them."

Hennen is one of four captains on the team this season, along with seniors Jacob Lanoux (SB/LB), Sawyer Rumohr (T/DE), and Evan Moore (QB/FS).

"The kids voted on this last fall, and they made great choices," Empting said. "So far, they've been positive influences, they've been present at all of our football stuff, and just great role models for our kids so far. It's still really early, so we'll see what kind of vocal leaders, motivational and inspirational leaders those guys are going to be, but as far as good positive role models right now, they've been outstanding. They've been everything I expect from a captain, so I'm looking forward to working with them for the rest of the season."

Moore played both ways in a couple of games last season, seeing some time as the backup quarterback and hauling in an interception as a defensive back.

Lanoux led the team in tackles last season with 110, and he also had one interception, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Rumohr was voted the team's most valuable defensive lineman last year and the defensive player of the year. He had 57 tackles (six for a loss), three sacks, one forced fumble and fumble recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria head coach Mike Empting huddles with his team at the end of a practice on Aug. 15, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

"Our defense is going to be pretty solid this year," Rumohr said. "Our line is going to be even better than it was last year."

Last year, senior Brayden Staples was an All-Section 8-5A honorable mention, while Thompson made the All-Section 8-5A team.

Staples had 62 tackles (six for a loss), three sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Empting likes the experience of the team's defense.

"We have some very good experience back on that side," Empting said. "We lost a few DBs and a linebacker, but we have guys now who have played a lot of different positions. I feel like we'll be ahead of the curve there at the start of the season. We'll better understand where we're at after our scrimmage (Aug. 26, 2023). We have guys like Sawyer, who has been a three-year starter for us, and we have some young kids coming up that have size and give us depth. I think we're going to be pretty solid on the defensive side of things."

1 / 3: Alexandria defensive linemen line up for a play during a practice on Aug. 15, 2023. 2 / 3: Alexandria's Trey Pfeffer runs in open space during a practice on Aug. 15, 2023. 3 / 3: Alexandria offensive linemen doing blocking drills at a practice on Aug. 15, 2023.

With practice just beginning this week, the Cardinals haven't gone too deep into special teams but know they have an anchor in junior kicker/punter Daniel Jackson .

In a game against Brainerd last season, Jackson nailed a 52-yard field goal , which is the third-longest made field in the Minnesota State High School League record books.

"He spends a lot of time on his game, and he's going to be good for us," Empting said. "I think he'll be a weapon in the kicking game. In high school football, if the other team puts the ball in the end zone and makes you go 80 yards to score without making any mistakes, that's a tall order. Daniel is a good weapon for us because if we get across [the opponent's] 30-yard line, now we're a threat score."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson, along with Rumohr, Staples, and Thompson, made the All-North Central Red District team last year, while Hennen and Lanoux were honorable mentions.

Jackson won the All-North Central Red District Special Teams Player of the Year award after a season where he made five field goals out of 10 attempts, made 23 out of 26 extra points, and finished with 571 punting yards (33.59 average) and three punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Jackson split punting duties last season with now-junior Boone Branson. Branson had 638 punting yards (27.74 average) and downed four punts inside the 20.

Alexandria kicks off the 2023 season at home against Chaska on Sept. 1, 2023, at Viking Bank Stadium at 7 p.m.

"We're excited about this year," Moore said. "We have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and it'll be great to see what we can do."

