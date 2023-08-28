Football: A-B-E ready for first season together

2023 marks the first season that the communities of Ashby, Brandon, and Evansville will be together for a co-op in football.

The Ashby-Brandon-Evansville Bolts will play Class A football this season in Section 6A.

Brandon-Evansville, nicknamed the Chargers for basketball, volleyball, baseball, trap shooting and softball, played 9-man football last year while Ashby was in a co-op for football with West Central Area in Class AA (West Central Area is now by itself in Class A).

A-B-E features a 43-man roster this year, 32 of which are underclassmen.

As a part of the transition process, A-B-E will play 9-man football in the regular season but will play full 11-man football at the Class A level for the playoffs.

“Fortunately, we have an entire season to develop two additional offensive linemen from our sophomore class as we transition from 9-man to 11-man at the end of the season,” A-B-E head coach Dan Johnson said. “It will be exciting to see which of our younger linemen develops the most and earns the chance to be a contributor at playoff time.”

B-E finished 4-5 last season and have some nice returning pieces at the skill positions.

“We return many skill position players who played a large number of plays last year,” Johnson said. “We have more depth in our receiving corps and will be able to develop better rotations this season. We also have a large, capable sophomore class that can play key backup roles and help us on special teams. Those sophomores are going to be really important for us.”

B-E’s leading tackler from last year was Logan Haburn, who registered 79.5 tackles (nine for loss), two interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as a junior. He also rushed for 512 yards, and nine touchdowns.

He along with Jake Norby, Stephen Hamilton, Fred Schlotfeld, Solomon Wales, and Ben Seifert, are captains this season for A-B-E.

“Our seniors and juniors have been fantastic as far as setting the work ethic expectations and have actively pulled younger teammates out of drills to help coach them,” Johnson said.

Hamilton led B-E last season in receiving with 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Last season, Wales was fourth on the team in tackles with 38.5 (eight for loss), and one interception, and played a bit on offense and made the all-conference team along with Seifert. Seifert finished third on the last year’s B-E team in tackles with 39 (nine for loss).

For WCA-Ashby, Norby had 39 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery while also playing a little bit of running back and wide receiver on offense.

As a sophomore last year, Micah Fuller rushed for 430 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 540 yards and nine touchdowns.

Johnson is in his second season of his second head coaching stint (head coach of Brandon-Evansville from 2002-2008).

With the unknowns that come with integrating new pieces, developing camaraderie is a major goal for the team to start the season.

“Obviously, there are plenty of unknowns ahead of us this season with the new co-op,” Johnson said. “So far, we are seeing the team camaraderie grow with each practice, and we're gaining a better idea of the roles each member of our team can fill. Our senior leadership has been great in helping us navigate through some of the obstacles we have faced with bringing together Ashby and Brandon-Evansville.”

The Bolts have athletes with experience which includes, Norby (Sr., WR/LB), Haburn (Sr., RB/LB), Hamilton (Sr., WR/LB), Schlotfeld (Sr., WR/DB), Wales (Sr., WR/LB), Seifert (Sr., OL/DL), Jace Barry (Sr., OL/DL), Micah Fuller (Jr., QB/DB), Dustin Gillespie (Jr., OL/DL), William Englund (So., OL/DL), Landon Stich (So., OL/DL), Colton Breitkreutz (So., WR/DB), & Landon Sullivan (So., WR/LB)

Varsity newcomers include Carter White (Sr., WR/DB), Isaac Martin (Sr., OL/DL), Bryce Froemming (So., QB/DB), Justin Thoennes (So., RB/LB), Jacob Sorenson (So., OL/LB), Royce Aasness (So., RB/LB), Maison Barry (So., OL/DL), Landen Peters (So., RB/LB) & Nick Price (So., OL/DL).

2023 ASHBY-BRANDON-EVANSVILLE FOOTBALL -

Head Coach: Dan Johnson (2nd season as head coach with seven seasons as head coach (2002-2008); nine years as assistant coach (2012-2020)

Assistant Coaches: Adam Wagner, Andy Peterson, Kellen Traphagen, Peter Nelson, CJ Marotto, Darrin Wibstad, Jake Hintermeister, & Taylor Bitzan

ROSTER - SENIORS - Jace Barry, Logan Haburn, Stephen Hamilton, Isaac Martin, Jake Norby, Isaac Martin, Fred Schlotfeld, Ben Seifert, Solomon Wales, Carter White; JUNIORS - Micah Fuller, Dustin Gillespie; SOPHOMORES - Royce Aasness, Maison Berry, Colton Breitkreutz, Zach Crane, Will Englund, Bryce Froemming, Kaleb Fuglseth, Wyatt Haak, Saint Luther, Breckin Penke-Zwilling, Landon Peters, Nick Price, Connor Samuelson, Bradley Schroeder, Andrew Scott, Jacob Sorenson, Landon Stich, Landon Sullivan, Justin Thoennes; FRESHMEN - Evan Allen, Max Barlow, Ryder Baune, Wyatt Bitzan-Anderson, Eric Dusing, Jack Kelly, Benjamin Larson, Mason Olson, Trace Pieschke, Sam Seifert, Seth Thoennes, Nate Wagner

REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE -

Sept. 1 vs Win-E-Mac, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Rothsay, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs Hancock, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at OTC (Battle Lake), 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs Ortonville, 7 p.m.