Cross country roundup: Four local schools compete in opening meets

The Ashby-Brandon-Evansville cross country teams competed in the Central Minnesota River Run Monday morning in Staples to start their 2023 season.

“We had some solid performances,” A-B-E head coach Robert Bosma said. “For the first two weeks of practice, we have been working hard to run with teammates and not go off on our own. The boys' team really grabbed hold of that idea as they ran in two packs of four. On the first loop, the boys focused on pushing each other. Then I told them to race each other on the second loop. All the guys who ran last year improved their time this year. On the girls' team, they also worked to run with their partners but spread out some on the second loop.”

The individual performances were highlighted by Benjamin Myron (21:35.57) who cut two minutes off his 5K personal best from 2022 and Lauren Thoennes (23:26.07) who was one second behind her personal best.

“It was a great baseline for the season to help us set some goals so we can push ourselves this year,” Bosma added.

In the girl’s division Lauren Thoennes placed 11th (23:26.07); Ashley Paulson placed 21st (24:21.03); Hope Rovang placed 37th (28:06.92); Naomi Fournier placed 39th (28:51.73) and Tuyet Vy Bui finished 42nd (29:58.67) out of 53 runners. The team placed sixth out of six.

On the boy’s side Kenneth Spielman placed 34th (21:27.87); Benjamin Myron placed 35th (21:35.57); August Bredberg placed 36th (21:44.53); Micah Fossell placed 44th (22:45.04); Donell Lee placed 46th (24:03.58); Darius Grussing placed 47th (24:49.87) and Dylan Johnson placed 49th (25:28.18) out of 55 runners. The team placed sixth out of six.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle won the boys meet with 47 points, while Fergus Falls won the girls meet with 35.

The Bolts next event is Friday, Sept. 1 in Breckenridge at the Bois de Sioux golf course.

West Central Area

The West Central Area’s girls cross country team competed in the Morris Area Invitational on Monday morning and were led by Taylor Bennett who finished in eighth place (21:49.00). Nora Anderson placed 14th (22:45.00); Blaire Reuter placed 26th (24:04.00); Hailey Fliefleshcer placed 27th (24:12.00); Brooklyn Strobel placed 35th (25:00.00); Terina Blascyk placed 36th (25:04.00); Alexa Blume placed 44th (25:47.00) and Skylar LaRue placed 46th (26:34.00) out of 64 runners. The team placed second out of nine teams.

WCA’s boys team didn’t have any athletes compete in the varsity race.

Sauk Centre won the boys meet with 41 points while New London-Spicer won the girls meet with 88 points.

The Knights race next on Friday, Sep. 1 in Breckenridge at the Bois de Sioux golf course.

Osakis

The Osakis boys cross country team raced in the Morris Area Invitational on Monday and were led by Zack Bruder who placed third (17:52.00). Jacob Taplin placed seventh (18:33.00) and Jaxon Christner placed 58th (22:31.00) out of 72 runners.

The girls team did not have any runners compete in the varsity race.

The Silverstreaks’ next race is at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 in Long Prairie.

Minnewaska

The Minnewaska girls and boys cross country teams also competed at the Morris Area Invitational on Monday. The girls finished third out of nine, and the boys finished fourth out of eight.

The girls were paced by Lauren Ankeny who placed ninth (22:07.00); Piper Citrowske placed 22nd (23:36.00); Teagan Stark placed 30th (24:28.00); Aubrey Stark placed 32nd (24:45.00); Sophia Wallin placed 34th (24:49.00); Isabelle Bautista placed 37th (25:10.00) and Sydney Ankeny placed 38th (25:11.00) out of 64 runners.

Maeson Tank led the boys with a second-place finish (17:49.00); Zach Palmer placed 11th (18:45.00); Ian Mills placed 17th (19:23.00); Carter Dinsmore placed 45th (21:52.00); Jace Kovarik placed 51st (22:01.00); Ryan Koehntop placed 60th (23:01.00) and Chase Wacker placed 66th (24:43.00) out of 72 runners.

The Lakers next race will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in Wadena.