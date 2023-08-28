Cross Country: Osakis excited about young talent

A few weeks into the season, Osakis cross country head coach Justin Dahlheimer is excited about the buy-in he’s seen from his young team.

“This group really likes what we do; it is clear they are very focused on working hard and supporting each other,” Dahlheimer said.

On the boys side, Osakis returns four runners from 2022 including state qualifier, junior Zackery Bruder, who is joined by senior Jacob Taplin and freshmen Jaxon Christner and Chase Johanson.

On the girls side, junior Stephy Marthaler and 8th-grader Anne Marie Ruegemer return for the 2023 season.

Osakis’ Stephy Marthaler runs during the Section 6A championship meet during the 2021 season. Marthaler enters the 2023 season as a junior in high school. Eric Morken / Alexandria Echo Press

“We expect this team to really work hard, compete hard and build the core of a great program that’s been rebuilding since the pandemic,” Dahlheimer said. “We have some outstanding runners that should be very competitive in the upcoming meets and possibly into the postseason - if training is consistent, and they remain healthy.”

Dahlheimer is excited for some of his younger racers to get to experience racing at this level. Many of them will start the season working through the junior high race progression and hopefully work their way up to the varsity distance over the course of the season.

The season begins with a meet at Morris Area on Aug. 28, 2023.

2023 OSAKIS CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS ROSTER - SENIORS - Jacob Taplin; JUNIORS - Zackery Bruder; SOPHOMORES - Brock Miller; FRESHMEN - Jaxon Christner, Chase Johanson; 7TH-GRADERS - Henry Miller, Levi Hanson

GIRLS ROSTER - JUNIORS - Stephy Marthaler; 8TH-GRADERS - Anne Marie Ruegemer, Aislinn Brown, Lydia Brown; 7TH-GRADERS - Adelynne Olschlager

COACHES - Head coach - Justin Dahlheimer, 9th season; Assistant coaches: Alison Triebenbach, Deanne Brown

OSAKIS CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Aug. 28 at Morris Area (Pomme De Terre Golf Club), 5 p.m.

Sep. 11 at LPGE (Long Prairie Golf Club), 4:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 at Pierz (Pierz Legion Park), 4:15 p.m.

Sep. 26 at Paynesville Area (Koronis Hills Golf Club), 4:30 p.m.

Sep. 28 at St. John’s Prep (St. John’s University), 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Sauke Centre (Sauke Centre Golf Club), 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 at Royalton, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 Conference Meet - TBD