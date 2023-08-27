Cross Country: Newcomers ready to make an impact for A-B-E

2023 is the first year that the Ashby-Brandon-Evansville cross country team will be called the Bolts.

And in this new season, the energy is different in a good way.

“This year, there is a different vibe in practice,” A-B-E head coach Robert Bosma said. “Everyone is more focused and dedicated. It doesn't matter if it’s the junior high runners who are learning if they can run or a varsity runner whose been around four or five years. They all are pushing each other and want to improve. If this continues throughout the year, great things will come. I preach to the team that every day, we try to get 1 percent better and eventually it adds up. You can already tell in practice that they embrace the mantra and are getting significantly better every day.”

Bosma is excited to see who will finish as the top runners for the team this season.

“Every other year, I had an idea of who would most likely be the top runner or the varisty squad. This year, there are a number of newer runners who are putting themselves in the conversation and there were a few runners from last year that did not show up,” he said.

So far in practice, Bosma has liked the team’s dedication and coachability.

A-B-E's Cohen Reiland tries to keep a Otter Trail Central runner from passing him during a race at Pine Ridge Golf Course on Oct. 11, 2022. Reiland is heading into his senior year. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“There are a lot of positives about this team,” he said. “Most importantly, they are very coachable. Every day in practice, they listen and focus on the daily objective. There is a desire that hasn't been around the team for the last couple years. Even things as simple as a cool down stretch, the team does them with purpose. The week before practice officially started Senior Ashley Paulson called the team together to have a couple of unofficial practices to make sure they were at least somewhat ready for day one. Most of the runners shooting for varsity were there and have run more over the summer than in the past.”

Bosma said Minnewaska, West Central Area, Bertha-Hewitt, and Staples-Motley are some of the top teams in Section 6A, and Bertha-Hewitt (on the boys side), along with United North Central, Wadena-Deer Creek, and Pillager (on the girls side) as some of the top teams in the Park Region Conference.

2023 SCHEDULE -

Aug. 30 at Staples-Motley Meet, 9 a.m.

Sept. 5 at Wadena-Deer Creek Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Long Prairie Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 at Melrose Area Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Bertha-Hewitt Invite, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 at Long Prairie Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 at Wheaton Meet, 10 a.m.

Oct. 10 Home Meet, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17 at Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 at Section 6A Meet, 4 p.m.